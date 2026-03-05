KNUST Lands £20 Million to Lead West Africa Climate Health Research

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi has been named the lead institution for a new West African research consortium backed by £20 million from the Wellcome Trust, one of the world’s largest biomedical research charities, in an initiative that places Ghana at the center of Africa’s response to the growing health crisis driven by climate change.

Announced on Thursday, the funding is part of a broader £60 million commitment by Wellcome to establish three regional science and policy consortiums across Africa, addressing what the charity describes as an escalating public health emergency caused by rising temperatures, extreme weather, worsening air quality, and threats to food and water security.

The first two consortiums will receive £20 million each. KNUST will anchor the Western Africa consortium, while the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa will lead the Southern Africa consortium. A third consortium covering Eastern Africa is in development, with an additional £20 million earmarked for that effort.

Professor Philip Antwi-Agyei, the KNUST-based Western Africa consortium lead and a Lead Author on two Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment reports, said the Western Africa consortium will bring together physical scientists, social scientists, policymakers, and practitioners to generate research that moves directly into action.

“Climate change is an escalating threat to global health and West Africa is among the most vulnerable regions due to high exposure to climate hazards, low adaptive capacity, and fragile health systems,” Professor Antwi-Agyei said.

The Western Africa consortium will focus on the health and nutritional impact of heatwaves, dust storms, and drought in Ghana and Senegal, with the aim of producing regionally specific evidence that governments can act on quickly. The Southern Africa consortium, led by Professor Matthew Chersich of the University of the Witwatersrand, will prioritise extreme heat in South Africa and Zimbabwe and flooding in Malawi, with particular attention to pregnant women, children, elderly people, and those with chronic health conditions.

Both consortiums will be built on frameworks co-designed over the past two years with regional partners and are intended to translate research into policy and community-level action within five years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa welcomed the initiative. Dr. Adelheid Onyango, Director of Universal Health Coverage and Healthier Populations at WHO’s Africa office, said health leaders across the continent make critical decisions under severe resource constraints, and that context-specific evidence is essential to ensuring every investment delivers results.

Africa contributes a fraction of global carbon emissions yet bears a disproportionate share of climate-related health consequences. The new consortiums are designed to strengthen African scientific leadership and give the continent greater influence in global climate and health policy decisions.