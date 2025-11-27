KNUST IDL Valedictorian Turns Personal Struggles Into Academic Triumph

At the 59th congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), one story stood out—not because of perfect grades alone, but because of the extraordinary resilience behind them.

Wisdom Selasie Degbey, a staff member at the Ministry of Interior, has been celebrated as the valedictorian for the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL), after completing his BSc Business Administration (Marketing) with a stellar 78.70 cumulative weighted average despite battling major health hurdles during the programme.

For Degbey, the achievement represents far more than academic excellence. It is a portrait of personal recovery, discipline and faith.

Reflecting on his journey, he revealed that his academic path was repeatedly threatened by medical complications, long working hours, and the pressures of public service. Yet, each setback became a turning point.

“There were nights I studied with pain, and days I submitted assignments after hospital visits,” he shared. “But I decided that no matter what came my way, I would not surrender my dream.”

Degbey, who began the programme in 2023 after completing an HND in Marketing at Ho Technical University, said the flexibility of distance learning allowed him to push forward even when his health faltered.

In his address to classmates, he transformed his struggles into a message of empowerment:

“Delay is not denial. Sometimes life slows you down so you can grow stronger. My journey is proof that starting late does not mean finishing last.”

He urged graduates to embrace life’s challenges as stepping stones, noting that for many people juggling work, family and education, the barriers can feel overwhelming.

“Whether you are young or elderly, working or recovering, the door to your dreams is still open,” he said. “Let no fear or setback convince you otherwise.”

With his story now inspiring many across the university community, Degbey hopes his message will encourage anyone standing at the intersection of doubt and ambition.

“I didn’t finish because the path was easy,” he said. “I finished because I refused to give up.”