KNUST Graduates Ghana’s First PhD Holders in Law

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) marked a historic milestone on November 29, 2025, by graduating Ghana’s first doctoral candidates in Law. The ceremony, held at the university’s Kumasi campus during its 59th Congregation, featured three pioneering scholars whose research addresses critical gaps in tax administration, insurance consumer protection, and renewable energy governance.

The institution became the first in Ghana to train and graduate doctoral candidates in Law, representing a transformative shift toward legal scholarship aligned with national development priorities. The event drew distinguished guests including His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who serves as KNUST’s Chancellor, along with Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, faculty members, and families of the graduates.

Dr. Delali Adzo Gawu completed her doctoral research examining longstanding challenges in understanding and applying Ghana’s income tax law. Her work confronts practical difficulties that have persisted for decades in the country’s tax administration system. Dr. Edmond Nelson Amasah focused his dissertation on systemic delays and denials affecting third-party motor insurance claims in Ghana, targeting consumer protection issues within the insurance sector.

Dr. Richard Obeng Mensah adds a third policy dimension to the milestone as his PhD addresses the legal and regulatory gaps inhibiting renewable energy adoption in Ghana. His research examines barriers preventing the country from advancing its clean energy agenda through improved legal frameworks.

Professor Michael Poku-Boansi, Director of the School of Graduate Studies, announced that the cohort includes two males and one female, marking nearly three decades after the school was established. The law school’s founding can be traced to 1970, when a department of law was created within the Faculty of Social Sciences to teach land law. The department evolved over subsequent decades before transforming into a full Faculty of Law in 2002.

KNUST conferred Doctor of Philosophy degrees on 221 post-graduate students at its 59th congregation, with the three law doctorates representing a small but significant portion of the total. Vice Chancellor Professor Rita Akosua Dickson reported that 17,132 students graduated this year, comprising 14,764 undergraduate students and 2,368 post-graduate students.

In her address, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang praised the new PhD graduates for their achievement and encouraged them to maintain integrity in their respective fields. She acknowledged the demanding nature of academic research, noting it requires substantial time and effort to accomplish. The Vice President emphasized that research work extends beyond academic functions, contributing to the expansion of human knowledge and national development.

Chancellor Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, also addressed attendees during the ceremony. He voiced concerns about Ghana’s unemployment crisis and called on President John Dramani Mahama to take urgent action on the issue. The Asantehene warned that rising unemployment poses a threat to national stability and appealed for international support for small and medium-scale enterprises.

The graduation of these first three PhD holders in Law positions KNUST as a leader in advanced legal education within Ghana. The cohort’s research focus on practical policy issues signals the university’s commitment to producing scholarship that directly addresses development challenges facing the nation.