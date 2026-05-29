KNUST Gets GH₵1m Insurance Simulation Office Funding Deal

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has secured a GH₵1 million funding commitment from the National Insurance Commission (NIC) and Ghana Insurance University College (GIUC) to establish a student insurance simulation office aimed at closing the long-standing gap between academic training and industry practice.

The commitment was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the KNUST Vice Chancellor’s office in Kumasi, establishing the Campus Care Project as a hands-on learning platform where students will develop practical insurance skills and design products tailored to student needs.

NIC Commissioner of Insurance Dr. Abiba Zakariah said the initiative is rooted in a deliberate push to reshape how young Ghanaians relate to insurance. “The future of insurance is tomorrow, so we want to engage tomorrow’s leaders today,” she said, adding that the project would encourage students to develop locally relevant insurance solutions rather than continuing to view the sector through a foreign lens.

Dr. Zakariah noted that the initiative takes on added urgency given that Ghana’s insurance penetration rate currently stands at approximately one percent, one of the lowest in the region, with exposure to risk management concepts at the tertiary level seen as a critical lever for change.

Under the arrangement, KNUST will provide research expertise, hands-on training, and technical support to the insurance industry, while NIC and GIUC will contribute funding and internship placements for students. The partnership draws on KNUST’s departments of Statistics and Actuarial Science and Computer Science.

KNUST Vice Chancellor Prof. Akosua Dickson described the collaboration as essential, stressing that universities cannot effectively prepare students for industry without sustained engagement with professional institutions.

GIUC’s Dr. Isaac Baidoo noted that the insurance industry continues to grapple with low penetration, profitability concerns, and limited expertise, and said the Campus Care initiative was designed to directly address those structural weaknesses by building a pipeline of industry-ready graduates.

NIC has also indicated plans to expand the programme to other tertiary institutions and eventually second-cycle schools to embed risk management awareness at an earlier stage.