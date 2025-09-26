KMA Orders October Evacuation for Major Road Project

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has issued a comprehensive evacuation notice targeting all businesses and individuals operating along the Santasi-Ahodwo road corridor, setting October 30, 2025 as the mandatory compliance deadline.

Speaking on Ghanakoma morning show on Akoma 87.9 FM in Kumasi on Friday, September 26, 2025, KMA Chief Executive Richard Kwasi Ofori Agyemang Boadi announced the directive as preparation for a transformative infrastructure development. The 17-million-euro road dualisation project is funded by the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and represents one of Kumasi’s most significant transportation upgrades.

The ambitious construction project will establish a modern dual carriageway connecting Santasi to the Ahodwo roundabout, ultimately linking to the Asokwa Interchange. The project is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months, fundamentally transforming traffic flow in Ghana’s second-largest city.

Car dealers, mechanic shops, taxi operators, squatters, temporary structure owners, and various traders currently occupying the specified road stretch must relocate before the October deadline. Failure to comply will result in forced eviction by the KMA, effective November 1, 2025, according to official press releases.

The KMA chief executive emphasized that the notice specifically targets illegal shops and unauthorized structures that have proliferated along the corridor. His administration has expressed concern about the increasing number of kiosks and containers cluttering the area, viewing the infrastructure project as an opportunity to address urban congestion systematically.

Boadi warned affected operators to remove their structures voluntarily or face consequences after the October 30 deadline. The Assembly’s firm stance reflects broader urban planning goals aimed at decongesting Kumasi’s commercial areas while facilitating major development projects.

The Assembly has disclosed plans to provide temporary space for traders ahead of the project, suggesting efforts to minimize economic disruption for legitimate businesses. However, the KMA has made clear that illegal structures will receive no accommodation under any relocation arrangements.

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funding represents significant international confidence in Ghana’s infrastructure development capacity. The project aligns with broader government commitments to improving urban transportation networks and reducing traffic congestion in major metropolitan areas.

For Kumasi residents, the dual carriageway promises improved traffic flow, reduced commute times, and enhanced connectivity between key commercial and residential areas. The infrastructure upgrade could stimulate economic activity along the corridor while modernizing transportation access to the Asokwa Interchange.

The evacuation notice affects hundreds of businesses that have operated along the Santasi-Ahodwo stretch, many without proper planning permits. The KMA’s decisive action reflects growing emphasis on urban planning compliance and systematic infrastructure development.

Local traders and operators now face the challenge of securing alternative locations within the next month. The Assembly’s commitment to providing temporary spaces suggests recognition of the economic impact while maintaining project timeline priorities.

The construction timeline indicates work could commence shortly after the November 1 forced eviction deadline, allowing minimal delays in project implementation. The 18 to 24-month completion schedule positions the dual carriageway as a signature achievement for current metropolitan and national leadership.

This infrastructure investment demonstrates Ghana’s continued attraction of international development funding, particularly from traditional partners like Japan. The JICA grant reflects confidence in local implementation capacity and strategic infrastructure priorities.

For the broader Ashanti Region economy, improved connectivity between Santasi, Ahodwo, and the Asokwa Interchange could facilitate commercial activity and reduce transportation costs. The modern dual carriageway may attract additional investment to areas along the corridor.

The KMA’s approach combining firm evacuation enforcement with alternative accommodation planning represents a balanced strategy for managing urban development challenges. Success in implementing this project could establish precedents for future infrastructure initiatives requiring significant relocations.