Klopp Reveals Why He Rejected Manchester United Job

Jurgen Klopp has disclosed that he turned down Manchester United’s approach to replace Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, citing concerns about the club’s transfer philosophy that prioritized assembling star players over building a cohesive football project.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the former Liverpool manager confirmed United contacted him while he was coaching Borussia Dortmund, but conversations with club officials left him unconvinced about the direction they wanted to take.

“There were some things in the conversations that I didn’t like,” Klopp said, explaining that United’s strategy centered on acquiring the best available players without regard for how they would fit into a broader system. That approach didn’t align with his coaching philosophy, which emphasizes developing team chemistry and tactical coherence over individual brilliance.

The German manager, who left Liverpool in May 2024 after nine years at Anfield, said timing also played a role in his decision. He had a contract with Dortmund and felt obligated to complete the project he’d started there, particularly since discussions occurred in April when planning for the next season was already underway.

United ultimately appointed David Moyes as Ferguson’s successor, beginning a managerial carousel that has seen the club cycle through multiple coaches without recapturing the sustained success of the Ferguson era. The Red Devils have since employed Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim, with none lasting more than a few seasons.

Klopp specifically mentioned that he wouldn’t have endorsed United’s later strategy of re-signing former players like Paul Pogba, who returned for £89 million in 2016, or Cristiano Ronaldo, who rejoined in 2021. He argued that bringing back departed stars rarely works, regardless of their individual quality.

When asked by podcast host Steven Bartlett, a Manchester United supporter, why the club has struggled since Ferguson’s departure, Klopp suggested impatience and short-term thinking have prevented United from building sustainable success. He contrasted that approach with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, which have shown more willingness to back long-term projects.

Two years after rejecting United, Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, where he found what he described as a “pure football project.” He credited a conversation with Mike Gordon of Fenway Sports Group as pivotal in his decision, praising the ownership’s understanding of how to build a winning team through careful planning rather than chequebook solutions.

At Liverpool, Klopp won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and other trophies during his tenure, vindicating his preference for a project-based approach. The patience shown by Liverpool’s hierarchy, which gave him four seasons before his first major trophy, would have been unthinkable at Old Trafford, where even trophy-winning managers have been dismissed for failing to challenge for the title.

Klopp is now global head of soccer at Red Bull, having taken up the position in January 2025. When asked whether he might return to manage Liverpool someday, he left the door open, saying it was “possible” and that Liverpool would be the only English club he’d consider coaching again.

The revelation adds another layer to the narrative of United’s post-Ferguson struggles, suggesting the club’s problems began before Moyes took charge. Had United presented a more coherent long-term vision in 2013, they might have secured one of modern football’s most successful managers before he transformed their biggest rivals into champions.