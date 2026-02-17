Klopp Rejected Manchester United and Chelsea After Liverpool Exit

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp turned down approaches from Manchester United and Chelsea after departing Anfield in May 2024, his agent has confirmed.

Marc Kosicke, Klopp’s long-time representative, revealed that both Premier League clubs made enquiries despite the German publicly stating he would not manage another English side. The disclosures were made in an exclusive interview with Transfermarkt published on Monday.

Klopp, 58, ended a nearly nine-year tenure at Liverpool on May 19, 2024, citing exhaustion and depleted energy levels as primary reasons for his departure. He had won eight major trophies with the club, including the 2019 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League and the 2020 Premier League title.

Chelsea were searching for a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who was dismissed following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season. Manchester United were simultaneously evaluating alternatives to Erik ten Hag, whose position remained uncertain despite leading the club to FA Cup victory in May 2024.

Kosicke stated that both clubs made approaches despite Klopp expressing clear intentions to step away from club management in England. He added that international management opportunities from England, the United States (US) and potentially Germany were also declined before Klopp accepted his current role.

Klopp was appointed Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull in October 2024, overseeing the company’s international network of football clubs including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and others. The position represents his first non-coaching role since entering management in 2001.

The agent acknowledged that enquiries for Klopp’s services continue to arrive despite his clear stance against returning to Premier League management. Kosicke suggested future coaching opportunities remain possible but emphasised his client’s current satisfaction with the advisory role.

Chelsea ultimately appointed former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca in June 2024. Maresca guided the club to UEFA Conference League victory in May 2025 and the FIFA Club World Cup title in July 2025 before departing on January 1, 2026, following tensions with club ownership.

Manchester United retained ten Hag through a contract extension in July 2024 but dismissed him in October after poor results. The club appointed Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as permanent replacement in November.

Kosicke also disclosed that Bayern Munich made two separate attempts to recruit Klopp during his career. The first came in 2008 when he managed Borussia Dortmund, and the second occurred in November 2019 following Niko Kovac’s dismissal while Klopp was at Liverpool.

Klopp has maintained that his decision to leave Liverpool stemmed from recognition that he could no longer deliver the sustained energy required at elite club level. He has managed only three clubs throughout his career: Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, never experiencing dismissal from any position.

The German remains a revered figure among Liverpool supporters and is scheduled to return to Anfield on March 28 as assistant manager to Sir Kenny Dalglish for a Liverpool Legends charity match against Borussia Dortmund.