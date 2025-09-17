KLM Strike Cancels 104 Flights, Impacts Ghana Route

Ground staff walkout at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport forced KLM to cancel 104 flights on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, leaving Ghanaian passengers arriving at Kotoka International Airport without their luggage and facing rebooking delays.

The Dutch airline was forced to cancel 104 flights, amounting to 15% of its scheduled departures, while travellers who arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, 16 September, reported that their luggage did not arrive, airport officials confirmed.

The four-hour industrial action, organized by Dutch trade unions FNV and CNV from 8:00 a.m. to noon, represents the third major disruption in recent weeks as ground crew workers protest what they describe as inequitable treatment compared to other airline personnel. Nearly 30,000 passengers are impacted by the ongoing labor dispute.

Ghana’s busy Amsterdam-Accra route, a crucial link for business and leisure travelers, bore the brunt of baggage handling delays even before Wednesday’s strike, highlighting the cascading effects of labor unrest on KLM’s West African operations. The airline confirmed that passengers whose flights were cancelled would be automatically rebooked, though the high volume of affected travelers means longer than usual rebooking times.

There will be strikes on September 24 and October 1, which will last six hours and eight hours, respectively, indicating escalating pressure that could further impact Ghana route operations in coming weeks.

The unions’ grievances center on disparities between ground crew compensation and benefits offered to pilots and other airline staff. Ground workers handle critical functions including baggage processing, passenger assistance, and aircraft guidance at Schiphol, Europe’s third-busiest airport.

KLM has condemned the strikes as “irresponsible,” warning that repeated work stoppages threaten the airline’s long-term viability and its ability to maintain reliable service to destinations including Ghana. The carrier estimates each major strike costs approximately €10 million in lost revenue and operational disruption.

For Ghanaian business travelers and tourists, the timing proves particularly challenging as September marks peak travel season for conferences and family visits. The Ghana-Netherlands business corridor, vital for Dutch investment in Ghana’s growing economy, faces continued uncertainty with two more strikes planned.

Passengers on Ghana routes are advised to monitor flight status closely through KLM’s mobile app and website, prepare for potential luggage delays, and consider alternative routing through other European hubs for time-sensitive travel. The airline has committed to automatic rebooking on the first available flights, though this may extend travel times significantly.

The ongoing dispute reflects broader labor tensions across European aviation as unions push for improved conditions following post-pandemic recovery pressures. For Ghana’s aviation sector, which relies heavily on European connections, the strikes underscore vulnerabilities in international travel links that could impact tourism and business development.