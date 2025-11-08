KLM at 65: A Legacy of Travel, Trade, and Transformation in Ghana

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is proudly celebrating 65 years of continuous service to Ghana, marking a historic milestone in both aviation and international relations. Since its inaugural flight to Accra on November 1, 1960, KLM has played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, promoting cultural exchange, and connecting Ghana to global markets.

Founded in 1919, KLM holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest airline still operating under its original name. Over the past century, the airline has become synonymous with reliability, innovation, and a commitment to connecting people and places, serving over 160 destinations worldwide.

KLM’s journey in Ghana began more than six decades ago, and the airline has grown alongside the nation, adapting to the evolving needs of passengers and businesses. Today, KLM operates daily flights between Amsterdam and Accra, providing seamless connections to Europe, North America, Asia, and beyond.

Throughout its 65 years in Ghana, KLM has:

Strengthened bilateral relations between Ghana and the Netherlands, supporting trade, tourism, and investment.

Facilitated business and leisure travel for thousands of passengers each year.

Invested in local talent through employment, training, and knowledge transfer for Ghanaian aviation professionals.

Supported community initiatives in education, sustainability, and women’s empowerment.

The anniversary was marked by a special event in Accra, attended by government officials, business leaders, media, partners, and loyal customers. The gathering celebrated the enduring partnerships that have been instrumental to KLM’s success in Ghana.

Looking ahead, KLM remains committed to deepening its presence in Ghana and across West Africa. The airline’s future priorities include:

Sustainable Aviation: Investing in fuel-efficient aircraft, exploring biofuels, and developing innovative solutions to reduce environmental impact.

Customer Experience: Enhancing products and services through personalization, digital innovation, and world-class hospitality.

Diversity and Inclusion: Promoting an inclusive environment for employees, partners, and customers of all backgrounds.

Partnership and Connectivity: Strengthening relationships with local stakeholders to maintain Ghana’s access to key global markets.

“At KLM, customers are at the heart of our service. We invest in new fleet, optimize our current aircraft with full flat business class seats, and provide vital air connectivity that supports sustainable tourism and development,” said Ms. Isabelle Indeweij Gerlings, Air France – KLM Country Manager, Ghana. “We thank Ghana for the warm welcome 65 years ago and the hospitality ever since. We look forward to the next 65 years and more together.”

The celebration comes shortly after KLM marked its 106th global anniversary in October. On this landmark occasion, the airline extended heartfelt gratitude to the people of Ghana, its loyal customers, dedicated staff, and valued partners. Together, they celebrate 65 years of shared achievements and anticipate many more years of progress and partnership.