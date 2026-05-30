Kleson Kvsh Unveils “Holy Water” with Lil Frosh

Blackiesboo Records artist Kleson Kvsh delivers a powerful fusion of hip-hop and Afrobeats on his latest single and music video, “Holy Water,” featuring Lagos-based Afro-hip hop rapper Lil Frosh.

Blending street-inspired lyricism, melodic Afro influences, and high-energy production, “Holy Water” showcases Kleson Kvsh’s evolving sound as one of Nigeria’s rising new voices in Afro-hip hop and street music. Lil Frosh, widely known for his breakout rise in the Nigerian music scene, adds his signature Lagos street-hop energy to the collaboration, making the record a standout anthem for fans of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and Afropop.

The official “Holy Water” music video was shot in Cape Town, delivering stylish visuals, urban aesthetics, and vibrant scenes that reflect the global influence of African music culture. The cinematic video enhances the song’s energetic vibe while connecting Nigerian street culture with international Afro-urban visuals.

With “Holy Water,” Kleson Kvsh continues building momentum under Blackiesboo Records, positioning himself as an emerging Nigerian artist to watch in the growing Afro-hip hop movement. The collaboration with Lil Frosh further amplifies the track’s appeal across Africa, the UK, Europe, and global Afrobeats audiences.

“Holy Water” is now available on all major streaming platforms alongside the official music video