Kizz Daniel Dismisses Court Order Claims as Fabricated Story

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Kizz Daniel has categorically denied widespread reports claiming a court ordered the freezing of his bank accounts over an alleged contract breach, describing the accusations as fabricated and defamatory.

The artist’s management team released a statement Thursday calling the reports “false, misleading and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the artist’s reputation.” The denial comes after viral social media claims alleged that a German court fined the singer €200,000 (approximately ₦350 million) for failing to perform at a 2022 Berlin concert after receiving $50,000 in advance payment.

“Kizz Daniel has no such case in court, and no accounts have been frozen. We urge fans, partners, and the general public to disregard this fabricated story,” the official statement declared. The team threatened legal action against individuals spreading what they termed malicious falsehoods designed to damage the artist’s professional reputation.

The controversy stems from allegations surrounding the “Afrobeats Meets Berlin” concert scheduled for September 2022. According to the circulating reports, Daniel allegedly collected advance payment but failed to honor his performance commitment, prompting legal action from event promoters.

However, the singer’s representatives provided a different narrative, suggesting the promoter canceled the event without proper notice. “If the promoter claims that we were in breach, we dare him to provide evidence of visas secured and flights booked for 24th September 2022,” the management challenged in their response.

The disputed claims initially surfaced through social media influencer accounts before spreading across entertainment blogs and news platforms. Documents purporting to show court orders for account freezes circulated widely, though Daniel’s team maintains these are fabricated materials.

This latest controversy adds to a series of performance-related disputes that have followed the “Buga” hitmaker throughout his career. In 2022, he was arrested in Tanzania after failing to perform at a concert, though he was later released and performed the following day.

Daniel’s management emphasized that such false reports have become a recurring pattern, with promoters allegedly using his name and image to generate publicity for events that never materialize. They referenced previous instances where his brand was exploited for festival promotion without legitimate booking agreements.

The singer, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, has built a substantial international following through hits like “Buga,” “Twe Twe,” and collaborations with major African artists. His management stressed that he remains focused on legitimate music projects and scheduled performances despite the distraction of false allegations.

Industry observers note that contract disputes between African artists and international promoters have become increasingly common as Afrobeats gains global popularity. However, the specific nature of this dispute highlights the challenges artists face when dealing with promotional claims that lack proper documentation.

The singer’s legal team indicated they are prepared to pursue defamation cases against those spreading unverified information about court orders and frozen accounts. They emphasized that Daniel’s financial status and legal standing remain unaffected by the circulating rumors.

Entertainment lawyers suggest such high-profile disputes often involve complex contractual arrangements where both parties may have legitimate grievances. However, they stress that authentic court orders and financial sanctions would typically be accompanied by official documentation through proper legal channels.

Daniel’s denial statement concluded with assurance to fans and business partners that his operations continue normally, with upcoming performances and collaborations proceeding as scheduled. The artist’s team promised transparency regarding any legitimate legal matters while maintaining their commitment to protecting his professional integrity against false accusations.