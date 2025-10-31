Kintampo North MP Proposes Iconic Tower at Ghana’s Geographic Centre

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo North has called on government to construct a landmark tower at the country’s geographic centre, aiming to boost tourism and establish a national symbol that could rival iconic structures worldwide.

Joseph Kwame Kumah told Asaase Radio that the proposed project would celebrate Ghana’s unique geographic position while enhancing Kintampo’s image as a cosmopolitan hub rich in history and natural attractions. The MP envisions a grand, state-of-the-art tower comparable in stature to the United States Capitol, designed specifically to reflect Ghana’s heritage and identity.

“Kintampo happens to be the centre of Ghana for now,” Kumah explained during the interview. He noted that the Greenwich Meridian is believed to pass through Kintampo and intercept with the Equator there, a geographic distinction identified by colonial authorities years ago.

The lawmaker’s vision extends well beyond simple commemoration. He’s calling for a structure complete with features such as a star-shaped spotlight visible from considerable distances to mark proximity to the country’s centre, plus a library to preserve Ghana’s historical records. Kumah also suggested developing supporting facilities to host national and international ceremonies, making the site a hub for both tourism and civic engagement.

Kintampo already boasts considerable tourism potential. The town features several attractions including the Fula Falls, Kintampo Waterfalls, the Kunso slave market, a white cemetery, and an international market. There’s even royal historical significance: Queen Elizabeth II once stayed in a bungalow that still stands today when she visited Ghana.

“Kintampo is a special place,” Kumah said, emphasising how these existing assets could be amplified by a central landmark. The MP believes such an edifice would serve multiple purposes: celebrating Ghana’s geographic uniqueness, creating jobs for local residents, and establishing a venue for significant national events.

The proposal addresses a longstanding concern among residents and tourists. Although a modest monument marking Ghana’s centre was built during the colonial era, people have expressed dissatisfaction with its current state, calling for a more befitting structure to reflect Kintampo’s national significance.

Located in the Bono East Region, Kintampo has long been regarded as the country’s geographic centre, a distinction measured since colonial times. The town serves as a major transit point for travelers across Ghana and is internationally recognized for its natural attractions, particularly the waterfalls that draw thousands of visitors annually.

Kumah’s proposal comes at a time when Ghana continues exploring ways to diversify its economy and strengthen its tourism sector. The MP argues that investing in such a project would pay dividends far beyond initial construction costs by creating a destination that draws both domestic and international visitors.

With government backing, the landmark could transform the local economy while placing Ghana more prominently on the global tourism map. The structure would serve as a national symbol, capturing the country’s history and pride in a way that the current modest monument simply can’t achieve.

Whether government will embrace this vision with adequate funding remains to be seen. However, Kumah’s call has certainly sparked conversation about how Ghana can better capitalize on its unique geographic position for national development and international recognition, turning what’s currently an underutilized asset into a world-class tourist destination.

The initiative represents more than just infrastructure development. It’s about creating a space where Ghana’s heritage meets its future, where visitors can experience the literal and symbolic heart of the nation, and where the country’s story can be told through architecture that commands attention and respect on the global stage.