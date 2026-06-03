Kintampo Community Bank Grows Profit to GH¢10m

Kintampo Community Bank PLC grew its profit after tax to GH¢10.29 million in 2025 from GH¢9.68 million, with total assets rising 41.71%, the board told shareholders at its annual meeting.

Board Chairman Nana Owusu Gyare II disclosed the results at the bank’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kintampo, Bono East Region. He said total assets reached GH¢185.73 million while deposits climbed to GH¢141.35 million, growth he attributed to rising customer confidence in the bank’s services.

The meeting unfolded against sweeping reforms in Ghana’s microfinance sector. The Sunyani Regional Manager of ARB Apex Bank, Susan Boateng, urged community banks to take full advantage of the changes to strengthen operations, deepen financial inclusion, and support local economic development.

Boateng said the Bank of Ghana (BoG) reforms aim to improve corporate governance, resilience, and sustainability across rural and community banking. A central change under the revised framework is the shift from the “Rural Bank” label to “Community Bank,” which she said reflects a broader vision for growth and stronger community engagement.

She also pointed to the BoG decision raising the minimum stated capital for community banks from GH¢1 million to GH¢5 million, a measure designed to help institutions withstand economic shocks and boost depositor confidence. Banks that strengthen their capital base, she added, will be better placed to finance agriculture, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and businesses led by women and young people.

Boateng welcomed Kintampo Community Bank’s move to lift its capital through capitalisation of income surplus and bonus shares, calling it evidence of prudent management. She further urged community banks to invest in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and customer service to stay competitive.

Nana Owusu Gyare II reaffirmed the board’s commitment to strengthening the bank’s capital base, expanding services, and delivering sustainable value to shareholders and the communities it serves.