Kinross Cuts Asante Gold Stake by 45% in C$46M Sale

Kinross Gold Corporation has sold nearly 30 million shares in Asante Gold Corporation at a 10% discount to market price, reducing its stake in the Ghana-focused mining company by almost half.

The Canadian senior gold miner offloaded 29.85 million common shares at C$1.55 per share for total proceeds of C$46.3 million, Asante announced Sunday following the September 8 transaction.

The sale represents approximately 4.2% of Asante’s outstanding shares and constitutes about 44.7% of Kinross’s holdings in the Ghana-focused junior miner. The shares were sold at a 10% discount to the closing price on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Prior to the transaction, Kinross held approximately 9.4% of Asante’s outstanding shares and up to 18% on a partially-diluted basis. The sale reduces Kinross’s ownership to 5.2% non-diluted and 13.2% on a partially-diluted basis, while retaining warrants and a convertible debenture.

Asante CEO Dave Anthony positioned the sale positively, noting the shares were part of the original payment structure when Asante acquired the Chirano Mine from Kinross in 2022. “Kinross has monetized this component at an increase to the original value while remaining a supportive partner,” Anthony stated.

The discount pricing likely facilitated the quick execution of such a large block trade. Major institutional share sales at discounts are common practice when investors need to liquidate significant positions without disrupting market pricing through extended selling periods.

Kinross’s divestment comes as the gold mining sector experiences mixed investor sentiment amid fluctuating commodity prices and operational challenges in West Africa. The transaction may reflect portfolio rebalancing or capital reallocation strategies within Kinross’s investment portfolio.

Asante Gold operates the Chirano gold mine in Ghana, which it acquired from Kinross in a transaction that included both cash and equity components. The mine has been a key asset in Asante’s growth strategy as an emerging gold producer in the region.

The timing of the sale coincides with recent trading patterns on the Ghana Stock Exchange, where Asante’s shares showed minimal activity on September 9. Market observers suggest the discounted block sale may have influenced cautious trading sentiment as investors digested the ownership structure changes.

Block sales by major shareholders often create short-term downward pressure on share prices due to increased supply. However, the completion of such transactions can also remove overhang concerns and provide clarity on ownership structures for remaining investors.

Asante trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ASE, on the Ghana Stock Exchange as ASG, and on the OTCQX market as ASGOF. The company has been expanding its operations in Ghana’s established gold mining regions.

The transaction represents one of the larger recent divestments in the junior mining sector, highlighting ongoing consolidation and portfolio optimization activities among gold mining companies. Kinross’s decision to maintain a reduced but significant stake suggests continued confidence in Asante’s long-term prospects while freeing up capital for other opportunities.

For Asante, the sale removes a substantial overhang while maintaining Kinross as a strategic partner with continued alignment through its remaining equity position and convertible instruments. The company emphasized that Kinross remains supportive of its operations and growth initiatives.

The mining industry has seen increased merger and acquisition activity as companies seek to optimize portfolios and allocate capital more efficiently amid changing market conditions and operational challenges in various jurisdictions.