Kinjunia Sets the Tone With Debut EP “Big Daddy”

Ghanaian artist Kinjunia officially announces the release of his debut EP, Big Daddy, now available on all major streaming platforms. The six-track project marks a defining moment for the rising artist, introducing a dynamic sound that blends Dancehall, Afrohall, and Caribbean influences into a cohesive, club-ready experience.

Kinjunia celebrated the release with a high-energy launch event at Ranks Lounge in Accra on Thursday, April 23, where he performed all six tracks live for a packed audience. The response was immediate and electric, with fans quickly embracing the music, singing along, and matching the energy of each performance.

Big Daddy is crafted as a complete listening experience, moving intentionally between hard-hitting Dancehall records and more melodic, rhythm-driven moments. The EP features the tracks Who, Sexy Girl (Crazy), Big Daddy, Thing Fat, Belly, and Bum Bam Bududum, each offering a distinct sound while contributing to a unified sonic identity.

Hailing from Ghana, Kinjunia brings a global perspective to Caribbean music, combining African rhythmic sensibility with authentic Dancehall cadence and delivery. Known for his energetic presence and ability to move fluidly across styles, this debut project highlights both his core sound and his artistic range.

“This project represents who I am as an artist,” Kinjunia shares. “I wanted people to feel the energy but also hear the different sides of my sound. It’s about the vibe, the culture, and connecting with people everywhere.”

The EP is now available on all streaming platforms here https://vyd.co/BigDaddy