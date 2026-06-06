Kingston: I Was Between My Job and Country

Ghanaian coach Laryea Kingston says professionalism guided his decision to eliminate Ghana with Uganda at the Under-17 World Cup playoff, describing the moment as one of the most difficult of his coaching career.

Kingston served as Ghana’s Under-17 head coach in 2024 before resigning and later accepting the Uganda job. He faced his former country in a playoff at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Uganda winning on penalties after both sides drew 2-2. The result sent Uganda to the 2026 Under-17 World Cup in Qatar and ended Ghana’s qualification bid.

Speaking at an event in Ghana, Kingston acknowledged the weight of what happened but stood by his conduct.

“It was me standing between my job and my country,” he said, adding that he would not wish anyone to face the position he found himself in that day.

Kingston said he was simply fulfilling his duties to Uganda as their appointed coach, even as the emotional cost of competing against Ghana was evident in his remarks.

Senegal went on to win the Under-17 AFCON title, defeating Tanzania 4-2 on penalties in the final. Uganda’s qualification from Ghana’s group remains one of the more striking results of the continental tournament.