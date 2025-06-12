Kingsnow University Denies Issuing PhD to GIFEC CEO Amid Credentials Scandal

Kingsnow University has publicly stated it has never awarded PhD degrees, directly contradicting claims by GIFEC CEO Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer that he earned a doctorate from the institution in 2016. The disclosure intensifies scrutiny of Tanko-Computer’s academic credentials following a June 3 directive from Ghana’s Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) ordering him to stop using the “Doctor” title.

The university’s denial undermines Tanko-Computer’s defense that his PhD underwent proper verification during his tenure as Deputy Director of the Youth Employment Authority (2017-2025). “My certificate was properly earned,” he told PureTV Online, dismissing critics as “idiots” motivated by political opposition to the NDC government.

However, investigations confirm Kingsnow University has no PhD programs in its academic offerings.

This controversy emerges amid GTEC’s nationwide crackdown on fraudulent academic credentials in public service. The commission recently dismissed NHIA Board member Dr. Anne Sansa Daly for presenting fake qualifications, raising questions about vetting processes for political appointees.

The scandal places fresh pressure on President Mahama’s administration, which appointed Tanko-Computer after the 2025 elections. Analysts note the case highlights systemic challenges in verifying credentials of high-ranking officials, with implications for public trust in government institutions.

Read the full press release of Kingsnow University:

Official Public Notice

This institution does NOT award PhD degrees.

Important Disclaimer Regarding PhD Claims

Kingsnow University wishes to inform the public that our institution does not offer, has never offered, and is not authorised to confer Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in any field of study. Our accredited programmes are limited to short courses and professional development programmes.

OFFICIAL NOTICE

Any individual claiming to hold a PhD degree from Kingsnow University is making a fraudulent claim. Such misrepresentation constitutes academic fraud and may be subject to legal prosecution under applicable laws governing educational fraud, false representation, and professional misconduct.

Legal Notice

Employers, professional organisations, and licensing bodies are hereby notified that any PhD credentials allegedly issued by Kingsnow University are fraudulent. We strongly encourage verification of all academic credentials through official channels. Individuals who have obtained positions or benefits through false PhD claims from our institution should be reported to appropriate authorities for investigation and prosecution under local and international laws governing academic fraud.

Verification Process

To verify legitimate certificates issued by Kingsnow University, please contact us through the official email listed below. We maintain comprehensive records of all certificates conferred and can provide official verification within 48 hours of request.

We take academic integrity seriously and will cooperate fully with any investigation into fraudulent degree claims. Our institution reserves the right to pursue legal action against individuals making false claims about credentials from our university.

Reporting Fraudulent Claims

If you encounter anyone claiming to hold a PhD from Kingsnow University, please report this immediately to our administration. We work closely with professional licensing boards, employers, and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute cases of academic fraud.

Official Contact Information

Email: [email protected]