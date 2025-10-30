Kingdom of Eswatini Reaffirms Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty over Its Sahara and Autonomy Plan as the ‘Only Credible, Serious & Realistic Solution’ to Regional Dispute

The Kingdom of Eswatini reaffirmed on Wednesday in Rabat its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, for the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara, and for the autonomy plan as the “only credible, serious, and realistic solution” to the regional dispute.

This position was reiterated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Pholile Dlamini Shakantu, on the sidelines of the first session of the Morocco–Eswatini Joint Cooperation Commission, during talks with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, which focused on the excellence of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen their multisectoral cooperation.

On this occasion, the Eswatini Foreign Minister reaffirmed her country’s consistent stance and expressed full support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Moroccan Sahara region.

The Kingdom of Eswatini, which opened a Consulate General in Laayoune in October 2020, also reiterated its full support for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as “the only credible, serious, and realistic solution” to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.