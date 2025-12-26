King Promise to Headline Promiseland 2025 Concert

Award-winning Ghanaian musician King Promise will headline the 2025 Promiseland concert on December 30 at Ghud Park near Accra Mall. The annual event has become one of Ghana’s premier festive season music celebrations, drawing thousands of fans during the Christmas and New Year period.

The concert, curated by King Promise himself, showcases the artist’s hit catalogue through live performances. Ghud Park has established itself as a preferred venue for large scale entertainment events in the capital, making it a fitting location for what promises to be another memorable edition.

While organisers have not yet released the full supporting lineup, previous Promiseland concerts have featured prominent Ghanaian and international artistes. This tradition has helped cement the event’s reputation as one of the most anticipated end of year concerts in the country.

King Promise has experienced a remarkable 2025, highlighted by his Artiste of the Year win at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). His year has been marked by chart topping releases, sold out performances and growing recognition on the global Afrobeats stage. This success has raised expectations for the upcoming concert.

The event contributes to Accra’s packed December entertainment calendar as Ghana strengthens its position as a leading destination for festive events and live music experiences. The nation continues to attract both local and international audiences seeking vibrant cultural celebrations during the holiday season.

Promiseland represents more than just a concert. It has evolved into an annual cultural moment that brings together music lovers to celebrate the year’s achievements while welcoming the new one. The event’s growth reflects both King Promise’s rising profile and Ghana’s expanding entertainment industry.

Tickets and additional lineup details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as organisers finalize arrangements for what many anticipate will be one of the standout events of Ghana’s 2025 festive season.