King Promise Pledges Global Push After Historic Ghana Music Award

Newly crowned Artiste of the Year King Promise has vowed to champion Ghana’s music industry globally following his top prize win at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The “Terminator” hitmaker made the commitment during the TGMA plaque presentation event on 6 June, telling GhanaWeb his victory marks only the beginning of intensified creative output.

“Music is thriving here, and I’m here to contribute my quota,” said King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman. “We’ll do our best collectively to take over the world.” The artist confirmed plans for new releases, international collaborations, music videos, and touring – all framed as opportunities to elevate Ghana’s cultural footprint.

His breakthrough single “Oh Yeah” in 2017 launched a consistently evolving career that now spans Afrobeats, highlife, and R&B fusion. Industry observers note this TGMA recognition validates his seven-year journey from emerging talent to headliner status, particularly given his previous nominations without securing the top honor.

The award coincides with Ghanaian music’s expanding global influence, with streams from Accra-based artists growing 214% internationally since 2021 according to IFPI data. King Promise’s own cross-border appeal has seen him collaborate with Nigerian stars like Wizkid while maintaining strong domestic chart dominance.

Ghana’s creative sector contributes 3% to GDP, with music driving significant tourism and export revenue growth. King Promise’s pledge aligns with government initiatives like the “Year of Return” campaign that leverage cultural exports for economic development.