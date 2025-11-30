King Promise Dismisses Inactivity Claims Since TGMA Artiste of the Year Win

King Promise has denied claims that he has been inactive since securing the top award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), describing attempts to downplay his work as baseless and driven by detractors.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the singer challenged critics to examine his recent output before making such assertions. “There is this agenda by some detractors to water down my efforts with claims that I’ve been silent since winning Artiste of the Year. Really? First of all, they should shush and then go and find out what King Promise is doing,” he said.

The Paris hitmaker backed his response with recent performance statistics from his music releases. “Presently, my song with Mr Eazi has 2.3 million YouTube views, 2.6 million Spotify streams and 1.5 million Apple Music streams. My Thailand performance in September was huge, you can go and check,” he stated.

King Promise won the ultimate Artiste of the Year award at this year’s TGMA hosted at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 10, 2025. He beat stiff competition from top contenders King Paluta and Stonebwoy to clinch the ultimate prize. In addition to the main award, he also took home Best AfroPop Song, Best AfroPop/Afrobeats Song, and Album/EP of the Year awards.

The artiste noted that negative commentary often comes from individuals who prefer other musicians, stressing that his contributions speak for themselves. “I’ve been in this game for long to know how people will just rubbish your hard work because you aren’t their favourite. However, this time, I don’t want it to be a noisy debate but one backed with figures and facts,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

Since his May victory, King Promise has maintained an active schedule both locally and internationally. He completed his True To Self USA Tour, performing to packed venues in major cities including New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, showcasing his growth as a global artiste.

As a devoted Chelsea Football Club supporter with a strong focus on fitness and wellness, King Promise collaborated with the English Premier League club, spending time at Stamford Bridge and filming content tied to his new song. The video has been shared across Chelsea’s official social media channels, expanding his reach to a global audience.

His PR lead Tilly Akua Nipaa delivered a passionate defense of the singer’s activities in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb last week. She pushed back against what she described as social media trolls claiming King Promise has lost his touch since taking home the top award. “King Promise had an excellent year in 2024, and his hard work earned him the Artiste of the Year crown,” Tilly stated, adding that the singer has been working nonstop across continents and collaborating with major stars worldwide.

Reiteration his stance on critics, King Promise added: “I’ve been in this game long enough to know people will rubbish your efforts when you’re not their favourite. But the facts speak. I’ve worked hard to get here, so people should respect my sweat and my name.”

The True to Self artist has described himself as Ghana’s hardest working musician in 2025 and believes ongoing attempts to downplay his achievements are unfair. He emphasized that his reign extends beyond awards to evident work throughout the year under review.

In his acceptance speech at the TGMA ceremony, King Promise thanked his fans, team and family. “I want to say thank you to one man who trained my life. KillBeatz is a legacy in live entertainment,” he said. “Thank you to my amazing team, and my brothers who stay with me every time to make sure I’m good.”

Following the event, the musician reflected on why he believed he would win the award. Speaking on TV3’s New Day, he said he believed his work spoke for itself, explaining that staying focused on his craft helped him stay grounded. “I tried to make sure I always put the music first. Whatever shenanigans follow is secondary for me. The primary thing is always the music,” he explained.

King Promise highlighted standout tracks from his True to Self album, including Terminator, Paris, Perfect Combi, Favourite Story, and Continental. He expressed pride in how well each song performed, stating he set high standards for himself from the start. “I told myself I’ll make sure every song on this project can stand on its own,” he said.

The musician also addressed competition in the Artiste of the Year category, praising his fellow nominees and describing the race as healthy rather than hostile. “Healthy competition, for me, it’s not rivalry because everyone who was nominated for the award definitely deserves to be there. For it to be something of a success, it had to be something of a challenge,” he stated.

King Promise revealed that he remained positive throughout the award season, never doubting his chances or giving energy to negative talk. “I don’t put that kind of energy in the air, you know. I try to stay positive. Why put it in the air that ‘if I don’t win’? I don’t believe in the hearsay. It’s really how I felt about winning,” he added.

The debate surrounding King Promise’s post TGMA activity highlights the intense scrutiny that award winners in Ghana’s music industry face. Fans and critics often expect immediate new releases and high profile performances following such recognition, though industry professionals note that sustainable success requires strategic planning rather than rushed output.

This year marked King Promise’s first time winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year title, following several nominations in past editions. After narrowly missing out on the award last year, he took a more strategic approach this year by ramping up his campaign efforts and officially naming Tilly Akua Nipaa as his spokesperson in the lead up to the event.

With such a comprehensive body of work completed in 2025, King Promise has made clear he intends to continue building on his success while demanding respect for his achievements. His response to critics emphasizes a shift toward fact based discussions about artistic output rather than subjective opinions driven by personal preferences.

The Paris hitmaker’s stance reflects growing confidence among Ghanaian artists in defending their work and calling out what they perceive as unfair criticism. As streaming numbers and international performances become increasingly important metrics of success, artists like King Promise are better equipped to quantify their impact beyond traditional album sales and radio play.