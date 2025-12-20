King Paluta to Host Free Live Concert in Kumasi December 30

Music sensation King Paluta will host his first major concert on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Unity Oil Park, Atonsu School Junction in Kumasi, offering fans free admission to the highly anticipated event.

The concert, themed Unity Through Music, promises electrifying performances, immersive cultural vibes and a celebration of artistry. Fans can expect a dynamic blend of music, entertainment and community spirit as King Paluta takes center stage to deliver an experience that goes beyond a typical concert.

King Paluta assured fans in a social media post that changes in venue and date were made to enhance the overall experience for attendees, ensuring a spacious and vibrant atmosphere at Unity Oil Park. According to the artist, “This is more than just a show, it’s a movement.”

The artist emphasized his vision to unite fans through music and culture at the landmark event. The concert is expected to draw music lovers from across the Ashanti Region and beyond, marking a historic moment in King Paluta’s career.

Fans are encouraged to attend the event as part of the Christmas festivities. The free admission makes the concert accessible to a wide audience, allowing King Paluta to connect with fans from different backgrounds and communities during the festive season.

The Unity Oil Park venue at Atonsu School Junction provides ample space for the expected large turnout. The location’s accessibility from various parts of Kumasi is anticipated to facilitate attendance from music enthusiasts across the region.

King Paluta has risen to prominence in Ghana’s music scene with his unique style and compelling performances. His first major concert represents a significant milestone in his career trajectory and demonstrates his growing influence in the industry.

The Unity Through Music theme reflects the artist’s commitment to using music as a tool for bringing people together. This approach aligns with Ghana’s vibrant tradition of using cultural events to foster community bonds and celebrate shared identity.

The December 30 date positions the concert strategically during the festive period when many Ghanaians are celebrating Christmas and looking for entertainment options. The timing capitalizes on the holiday atmosphere while offering an alternative to typical year end activities.

The concert adds to Kumasi’s reputation as a major hub for Ghanaian music and culture. The Ashanti Regional capital regularly hosts significant entertainment events that attract audiences from across the country.

Details about supporting acts and the full performance lineup have not been announced, but the free nature of the event and King Paluta’s growing fanbase suggest strong attendance numbers. Organizers will likely provide additional logistical information closer to the event date.