King Paluta Says London Concert Backlash Part of Orchestrated Attack

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has addressed the London concert controversy, claiming the backlash represents a calculated effort to damage his reputation rather than a simple disagreement over his stage conduct.

The rapper questioned the motives behind allegations levelled against him during an interview with Zionfelix. “Those who know me question why these allegations are being made, and that alone should signal you that this is a troubling situation,” he stated.

The controversy erupted at the All White Boat Party in London when King Paluta paused his performance to direct harsh words at a female attendee who appeared unimpressed with his act. Reports suggest the guest was not vibing with his performance and even signalled for the musician to leave the stage.

In a viral video, King Paluta was heard saying, “I’m here because of my fans. She can’t stand there and give me that facial expression. If you don’t give a f*** about me, I don’t give a f*** about you either. Your ugly wig.”

The artist maintained he did not initiate the confrontation and insisted any response came after repeated provocation from a woman who began verbally attacking him during his performance.

King Paluta suggested the criticism extends beyond the London incident, tracing its roots to the previous election period. According to him, accusations that he had taken money from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during campaign activities opened the door for sustained attacks. “They claim I accepted money from Bawumia while campaigning, and that sparked a wave of controversy aimed at tarnishing my image,” he explained.

The musician defended his political appearances, arguing that such engagements are standard practice for entertainers. “If someone from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was invited, they would likely attend too. It’s all about supporting events, and I’ve performed for both parties at different occasions,” Paluta said.

He described what he sees as a calculated online effort to portray him negatively. “I’ve noticed people using my picture on TikTok with a sad tune, narrating how one should remain humble when lifted by God. This feels orchestrated,” he stated.

Paluta hinted at a potential apology during the interview, though he did not specify the conditions under which he would do so. He expressed frustration over how quickly narratives formed around the incident, noting that some individuals have turned against him.

The artist admitted the experience has been difficult emotionally. “They constantly look for reasons to criticise and undermine me,” he noted, adding that colleagues have reached out to ask what’s happening as they know his character. “It’s perplexing and painful to experience all this.”

The incident drew widespread criticism, with many demanding an apology and describing his behavior as unprofessional. Instead, the musician responded with a track that many speculated to be a diss song, worsening the backlash.