King Mohammed VI Urges Greater Social Justice and Territorial Equity in Address to Parliament

In a landmark speech to mark the opening of the first session of the fifth legislative year of the 11th Legislature, King Mohammed VI called on Parliament and government officials to accelerate efforts toward achieving greater social justice and territorial equality across Morocco.

Speaking before members of the House of Representatives and other dignitaries, the King praised the legislative body’s ongoing efforts in lawmaking, government oversight, and policy evaluation. He emphasized the importance of partisan and parliamentary diplomacy, urging closer collaboration with official diplomatic channels for greater international engagement.

“There should be no inconsistency or competition between national flagship projects, on the one hand, and social programs, on the other,” the Sovereign stated. “The goal is to achieve the country’s development and improve the living conditions of citizens, wherever they may be.”

Social Justice as a Strategic Priority

Central to the King’s address was the reaffirmation that social justice and the fight against territorial disparities must serve as long-term strategic orientations, not short-term political slogans. These principles, he said, should guide all public policies and development programs.

The speech echoed the Sovereign’s earlier call, delivered during the Throne Day speech, to accelerate the advancement of an “emerging Morocco” and to launch a new generation of territorial development initiatives. According to the King, the level of local development is the true measure of Morocco’s national progress.

Cultural Shift and Digital Transformation

The King stressed the need for a deep transformation in mentality, including the adoption of a results-based culture in public administration and broader integration of digital technologies. This shift, he argued, is essential for achieving meaningful and sustainable change.

Three Key Priorities for Territorial Development

King Mohammed VI outlined three major areas for immediate policy action:

Mountainous Areas and Oases:

Representing 30% of national territory, these regions require an integrated development strategy to ensure balanced growth and equal access to resources. Coastal and Maritime Development:

The Sovereign emphasized the need to operationalize the law on the coastline to balance environmental protection with economic development as part of a broader national maritime economy. Rural Urbanization and Local Services:

The King called for the expansion of the National Programme to better manage urbanization and deliver essential administrative, social, and economic services to rural populations.

Call for National Unity and Mobilization

In closing, King Mohammed VI appealed to all national actors—from government leaders to parliamentarians, across both the Majority and the Opposition—to rise above political divisions and mobilize all available energies in the service of the Nation’s higher interests.