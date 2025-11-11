King Mohammed VI Launches Consultations on Updated Autonomy Initiative

By the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, a high-level meeting was held on Monday at the Royal Office, chaired by His Majesty’s Advisors Taib Fassi Fihri, Omar Azziman, and Fouad Ali El Himma.

The meeting brought together leaders of national political parties represented in both Houses of Parliament, in the presence of the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

In execution of the Royal Decision outlined in the Speech delivered by His Majesty the King on October 31, following the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, the session was devoted to updating and detailing the formulation of the autonomy initiative within the framework of Morocco’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This consultation reflects His Majesty’s steadfast commitment to participatory governance and broad national dialogue on issues of strategic importance to the nation.

During the session, His Majesty’s Advisors conveyed the Sovereign’s desire to engage the country’s political leadership in refining the autonomy proposal. The political parties were invited to submit their respective visions and proposals concerning the updated framework of the initiative.

The party leaders expressed deep appreciation for the Royal Initiative, welcoming the positive developments regarding the Moroccan Sahara question. They praised His Majesty’s decision to involve all national forces and institutions in shaping a comprehensive and detailed vision of the autonomy plan, under Moroccan sovereignty.

Participants underscored that this initiative will serve as a foundation for the return of citizens from the Tindouf camps, their reintegration into national life, and their participation in managing local affairs within unified and sovereign Morocco, as reaffirmed by His Majesty in His recent Speech.

The political parties reiterated their unwavering support for His Majesty the King’s leadership and His tireless efforts to defend Morocco’s legitimate rights and consolidate the Moroccanness of the Sahara.

They noted that the recent UN Security Council resolution further confirms the autonomy initiative as a realistic and viable solution for the regional dispute, consistent with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.

In response to His Majesty’s call, the heads of political parties pledged to submit memoranda presenting their detailed proposals and perspectives on the autonomy initiative to His Majesty the King in His August Person in the coming days.