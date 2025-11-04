King Mohammed VI Inaugurates Mohammed VI International University Hospital Complex in Rabat, Orders Commissioning of Mohammed VI University Hospital in Agadir

Pursuing His unwavering commitment to a modern, equitable, and efficient healthcare system, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, presided, on Monday, over the inauguration of the Mohammed VI International University Hospital Complex in Rabat — a landmark project of international scope that marks a decisive turning point in the transformation of Morocco’s national healthcare landscape.

On this occasion, the Sovereign also gave His High Directives for the commissioning of the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center (CHU) in Agadir, a flagship facility designed to strengthen equitable access to healthcare services in the southern regions of the Kingdom.

The Mohammed VI International University Hospital Complex in Rabat: A Model of Excellence and Innovation

Developed by the Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health, the Mohammed VI International University Hospital Complex in Rabat stands as an international benchmark combining advanced medical care, research, and academic training.

Built over an area of 280,000 m², the complex comprises two complementary entities: the Mohammed VI International University Hospital of Rabat and the Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences.

With an initial capacity of 600 beds, expandable to 1,000, the hospital houses more than 30 specialized medical and surgical departments of excellence, including neurosurgery, interventional cardiology, oncology, and radiotherapy. It features cutting-edge equipment such as the PET-MRI — the first of its kind in Africa — along with a fully automated laboratory and a robotized hospital pharmacy.

Designed around a patient-centered approach, the facility ensures smooth, safe, and personalized care pathways.

Adjacent to the hospital, the Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences – Rabat embodies the Sovereign’s vision of making human capital development a central pillar of the healthcare sector.

With a capacity for 8,000 students, the university includes several faculties and schools — medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, nursing, biomedical engineering, and veterinary medicine — and is equipped with 15 auditoriums, 72 classrooms, 217 practical training rooms, and an international medical simulation center.

This integrated ecosystem enables students to train in real-world conditions within Morocco’s most advanced clinical and technological environments.

The Mohammed VI International University Hospital Complex in Rabat also reflects a strong commitment to sustainable development. Certified HQE (High Environmental Quality) at the “Exceptional” level, it features 8,800 m² of photovoltaic panels that supply over 10% of its energy needs, reducing its carbon emissions by 40%.

This eco-responsible approach embodies the convergence of health, innovation, and sustainability in the service of inclusive and durable development.

A Historic Milestone for Healthcare in the South

The commissioning of the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Agadir represents a major milestone in the regionalization of Morocco’s healthcare system.

Built on a 30-hectare site with a capacity of 867 beds, this new-generation university hospital mobilized an investment of 3.1 billion dirhams.

A true symbol of modernity, the Agadir CHU is equipped with digital operating rooms, intensive care units, and cutting-edge technologies, including the Revo I surgical robot — another first in Africa. This state-of-the-art system enables minimally invasive procedures with exceptional precision, reducing surgical risks and improving patient recovery and comfort.

The facility includes several specialized centers — medical-surgical, mother-and-child, cardiology, radiology, and emergency departments — and features an integrated simulation and training system. It will directly benefit nearly three million residents of the Souss-Massa region and neighboring provinces, ensuring local access to high-quality care and reducing the need for travel to other cities for complex treatments.

This project reflects the Royal Vision of national health sovereignty, placing the citizen at the heart of public policy, while strengthening the training and retention of healthcare professionals across Morocco’s regions.

A Symbol of a Forward-Moving Morocco

Through these two major achievements, His Majesty King Mohammed VI reaffirms His strategic vision of an integrated, modern, and solidarity-based healthcare system, ensuring equitable access to care while enhancing Morocco’s human capital.

The University Hospital Centers of Rabat and Agadir embody the Royal Will to place health at the core of human development and to consolidate the Kingdom’s health sovereignty.

Together, they stand as powerful symbols of a Morocco in motion — a nation driven by innovation, compassion, and ambition, building a future where every citizen benefits from high-quality, accessible, and sustainable healthcare.