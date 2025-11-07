King Mohammed VI Declares October 31 ‘Unity Day’ to Celebrate Morocco’s National Cohesion

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has proclaimed October 31 as a new national holiday to be known as “Aid Al Wahda” (Unity Day), according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Royal Office.

The new holiday, which will also coincide with the royal tradition of granting pardons, comes in the wake of a “historic turning point” in Morocco’s national Cause, following the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797/2025. The decision underscores what the Royal Office described as “the unshakable territorial integrity of the Kingdom” and the nation’s attachment to its “sacred values and legitimate rights.”

This is the first national holiday instituted since the commemoration of the recovery of Oued Eddahab in 1979, and the first to be established by King Mohammed VI since his accession to the Throne. The official recognition of the Amazigh New Year earlier this decade had symbolized Morocco’s embrace of its deep-rooted cultural diversity; Unity Day, in turn, embodies the country’s collective identity and indivisible sovereignty.

By instituting Aid Al Wahda, the King seeks to enshrine the idea of a “United Morocco” — one that is indivisible in its territory as well as in its shared national destiny. The holiday, to be celebrated annually on October 31, will serve as a moment of reflection on the values of unity and cohesion that underpin Morocco’s social cohesion.

Morocco’s strength, the Royal statement suggests, lies in the richness of its differences — from the plurality of its cultural and religious traditions to the diversity of its social and geographic environments. These varied influences, rather than dividing the nation, contribute to the vitality and resilience of Moroccan unity.

The Royal Office also announced that the King’s speeches will henceforth be delivered on two official occasions: the Throne Day and the opening of Parliament. However, His Majesty reserves the prerogative to address the nation whenever he deems appropriate.

Meanwhile, celebrations marking the fiftieth anniversary of the Green March — one of the defining moments in Morocco’s modern history — will proceed as planned, though without a royal speech this year.

With the proclamation of Unity Day, Morocco adds a new chapter to its modern history — a symbolic affirmation of a “diverse yet indivisible” kingdom, united under the banner of its enduring sovereignty and shared national spirit.