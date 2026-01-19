King Mohammed VI Commends Morocco’s National Team After AFCON 2025 Campaign

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the Moroccan national football team following its runners-up finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (Morocco 2025).

In His message, the Sovereign extends His warm congratulations to the players, coaching staff and the technical, medical and administrative teams, as well as to the officials of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, praising an honorable continental achievement.

His Majesty underlined that this remarkable journey reflects perseverance, dedication and collective spirit, values that are essential to excellence. The King also highlighted that the team’s performance showcased to the world the potential of Moroccan and African youth when they have confidence in their abilities.

The Sovereign further noted that the team’s determination and exemplary performance validate His strategic vision centered on investing in human capital and modernizing national infrastructure—an approach that has strengthened Morocco’s resilience and preparedness ahead of hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.