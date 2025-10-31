King Charles Strips Prince Andrew of All Royal Titles in Unprecedented Move

King Charles III has taken the historic step of removing all remaining titles and honours from his brother, Prince Andrew. Buckingham Palace described the action as a necessary act of censure following years of scandal.

A palace statement confirmed the Duke of York will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The decision also terminates his lease on the Royal Lodge, his long time Windsor estate residence, which will revert to Crown management.

These censures are necessary notwithstanding his denial of the allegations, the Palace stated. It emphasized the royal family’s sympathy for victims and survivors of abuse.

This move represents the most severe royal break in modern history, underscoring the King’s determination to protect the monarchy’s integrity. It follows Andrew’s association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision arrives amid renewed public outrage triggered by the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre. She long accused Andrew of sexual assault and was found dead months before her book’s release.

In a response, Giuffre’s family said an ordinary American girl brought down a prince with her truth. Her brother described the moment as both joyous and profoundly sad, wishing she were alive to see it.

Royal analysts view this as an unprecedented precedent, signaling King Charles’s resolve to reshape the monarchy and rebuild public trust. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations against him.