King Charles Proceeds with US State Visit After White House Dinner Shooting

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Washington on Monday, April 27, for a four-day state visit to the United States after Buckingham Palace confirmed the trip would proceed as planned following a security review prompted by a shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the weekend.

Gunshots were fired near the main security screening area for the annual dinner at the Washington Hilton on the evening of April 25, 2026. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of the Cabinet were evacuated by the Secret Service. One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover; no other injuries were reported.

Following a security review conducted on both sides of the Atlantic, Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit would go ahead. “Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of government, we can confirm the state visit by their majesties will proceed as planned,” a palace spokesperson said. “The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case.” Minor operational adjustments are expected to one or two engagements, but the overall plan for the four-day visit remains as scheduled.

Speaking on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, President Trump expressed full confidence in the safety of the visit. “I think it’s great; he’ll be very safe. The White House grounds are really safe,” he said.

The visit marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, declared during the reign of King George III, Charles’s five-times great-grandfather. A key highlight is an address by King Charles to a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday — only the second time a British monarch has addressed a joint meeting of both houses, after Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1991.

The itinerary also includes a ceremony at the September 11 memorial in New York, events in Virginia to mark the 250th anniversary celebrations, and a community block party, before the visit concludes on April 30 with a farewell at the White House.

The trip carries considerable diplomatic weight. Relations between the United States and the United Kingdom have been strained by differences over the US war with Iran, with Trump publicly criticising British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to offer military support and dismissing the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy aircraft carriers as “toys.” Analysts have described the visit as an attempt to repair the “special relationship” through diplomacy and ceremony.

British senior minister Darren Jones confirmed that US and British security services are cooperating closely throughout the duration of the visit.