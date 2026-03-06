King Charles Hails Ghana on 69 Years of Independence

King Charles III has sent a congratulatory message to President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana as the country marks its 69th Independence Day, reaffirming the deep and enduring ties between the United Kingdom and its former West African colony.

In his message on Friday, 6 March 2026, the British monarch reflected on the historical and cultural bonds that have shaped relations between the two countries across decades, while pointing to the work still being done together through the Commonwealth of Nations.

Referencing the visit of his brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, to Accra in November, King Charles told President Mahama: “We share an extraordinary history and heritage,” and thanked Ghana for the warmth extended during that visit.

The King praised the Ghanaian diaspora in the United Kingdom as a vital bridge between the two societies, noting their contributions across business, education, arts, and culture.

He also used the occasion to call for continued unity within the Commonwealth at a time of global uncertainty, expressing confidence that the network’s diversity and the energy of its younger generations remain sources of hope and shared progress.

Looking ahead, the King expressed optimism about future cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom, particularly as leaders prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) later this year, where the two countries are expected to work together on issues including climate resilience.

Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule on 6 March 1957, becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to do so. This year’s celebrations were held at the forecourt of Jubilee House in Accra, at significantly reduced cost compared to previous years at the Black Star Square.