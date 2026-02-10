King Charles Backs Police Probe Into Brother’s Epstein Links

King Charles III stated his readiness to support British police investigating allegations that his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a United Kingdom trade envoy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that the monarch has shown profound concern over allegations emerging from newly released United States Department of Justice (DOJ) files. Thames Valley Police said they are assessing reports that Mountbatten Windsor sent trade documents to Epstein in 2010.

The latest DOJ files released appear to show Mountbatten Windsor sent confidential material to Epstein in 2010, prompting Graham Smith, chief executive of anti monarchist group Republic, to report the former prince to police for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets.

Thames Valley Police, which serves areas west of London including Windsor, confirmed receipt of the complaint. A police spokesperson stated they are assessing the information in line with established procedures.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement indicating the King’s willingness to cooperate with investigators. While the specific claims are for Mountbatten Windsor to address, if approached by Thames Valley Police, the palace stands ready to support them as expected, a palace spokesperson said.

In October 2010, Epstein emailed the royal requesting details about an upcoming Asia trip, according to DOJ documents. Mountbatten Windsor allegedly responded by sending an itinerary covering destinations including Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong.

After completing the tour, Mountbatten Windsor forwarded visit reports to Epstein that were initially sent to him by his then special adviser Amit Patel. The overseas visit appears in financial reports published by the royal family.

Trade envoys carry a duty of confidentiality regarding information received, which may include sensitive commercial or political information about relevant markets or visits, according to parliamentary appointment documents. The duty of confidentiality continues after the term of office expires, and the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989 apply to the role.

In December 2010, Mountbatten Windsor appears to have sent Epstein what he described as a confidential brief regarding investment opportunities related to reconstruction of Afghanistan’s Helmand province, where British troops operated at that time. The former prince indicated in the email he would be very interested in Epstein’s comments or ideas regarding whom he could show the document to attract interest.

Mountbatten Windsor served as the United Kingdom’s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 until stepping down in 2011 following sustained criticism over his association with Epstein. At the time, he stated his position was no longer necessary to the work he does.

In a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Mountbatten Windsor claimed he met Epstein in New York in 2010 solely to end their relationship because Epstein had been convicted and it was inappropriate for them to be seen together.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, issued their first statement on the latest Epstein files. A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations, with their thoughts remaining focused on the victims.

The renewed scrutiny follows wider fallout from the Epstein file releases. Former United Kingdom ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, stepped down from the House of Lords in early February 2026 after documents appeared to suggest he shared sensitive government information with Epstein following the 2008 financial crisis.

Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into Mandelson for misconduct in public office. Police raided properties linked to Mandelson on February 7, 2026 as part of the investigation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested on February 8, 2026 that Mountbatten Windsor should cooperate with American investigators. Starmer stated that anybody with information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form requested, because one cannot be victim centered without doing so.

The former prince has ignored a request from members of the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview about his long standing friendship with Epstein.

The DOJ released more than three million documents related to Epstein in late January 2026. The files include photographs, emails, and financial records documenting relationships between Epstein and prominent figures in British public life.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. He died in a New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors.

King Charles III stripped Mountbatten Windsor of his royal titles in October 2025 following revelations about the depth of his relationship with Epstein. The former prince moved out of his longtime Windsor residence in early February 2026 amid the ongoing controversy.

Mountbatten Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing relating to his association with Epstein and has not publicly responded to the latest allegations. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.