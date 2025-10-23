King Charles and Pope Leo Pray Together in Historic Vatican Service

Britain’s King Charles III and Pope Leo XIV prayed together in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel on Thursday, October 23, marking the first joint worship between an English monarch and a Catholic pontiff since King Henry VIII broke away from Rome in 1534.

Latin chants and English prayers resonated through the chapel, where Pope Leo XIV was elected as the first American pope six months ago. Charles, who serves as the supreme governor of the Church of England, sat at the pope’s left near the altar as Leo and Anglican Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell led a midday prayer service featuring the Sistine Chapel Choir and two royal choirs.

The service, held beneath Michelangelo’s spectacular ceiling frescoes, focused on care for creation, a longstanding concern of the King and a topic Pope Leo has highlighted early in his pontificate. Anglican Rev. James Hawkey, canon theologian of Westminster Abbey, commented that the moment offers a kind of healing of history, representing how far the churches have come over the last 60 years of dialogue.

Centuries of separation traced to marriage dispute

The split between the two churches was formalized in 1534 after Pope Clement VII refused to annul King Henry VIII’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon. While Henry’s desire for a male heir was the immediate catalyst, the break also involved the English crown’s seizure of church assets and the growth of Protestant ideas in England. The ensuing period saw England swing between Catholicism and Protestantism, leading to the execution of hundreds of people for their faith.

Although Charles has met the last three popes and two previous popes visited Britain, their encounters never before included joint prayers. The King and Queen Camilla are on a state visit to the Vatican to mark the deepening ties between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion, five centuries after their turbulent separation.

Musical heritage reflects shared tradition

The accompanying music reflected a shared Anglican and Catholic musical heritage. Hymns were sung by members of both the Sistine Chapel choir and visiting members of two royal choirs: the St. George’s Chapel choir of Windsor Castle and the children’s choir of the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace.

The British singers performed “If ye love me” by Thomas Tallis, a prolific composer of sacred choral works from the Renaissance period. The choice was significant because Tallis’ life spanned the split from Rome precipitated by King Henry VIII. Tallis continued to have a successful career after the Reformation despite never renouncing his Catholic faith.

During the prayer, the choirs sang verses of Psalms 8 and 64 in Latin and English. A reading from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans was read aloud by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper before Pope Leo and Cottrell offered the closing prayer together in English.

Mutual honors exchanged between churches

Charles and Camilla also had a private meeting with Pope Leo on Thursday morning. Later in the afternoon, the King traveled to Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, one of Catholicism’s four most venerated churches, where Pope Leo approved giving the King a new title of “Royal Confrater,” or brother, at the connected abbey.

Charles was also gifted a special seat in the apse of the basilica. The wooden chair, reserved for use only by future British monarchs, is decorated with the King’s coat of arms and the ecumenical motto “Ut unum sint” (That they may be one). The basilica and abbey have centuries old links to the English monarchy, dating back to the Saxon kings who contributed to the upkeep of these ancient buildings.

Bishop Anthony Ball, the official Anglican representative to the Vatican, stated that the honors show the commitment both churches have to working for a shared future.

Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had approved two British honors for Pope Leo: making him the “Papal Confrater” of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and conferring on him the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath. The pope also made the King a Knight Grand Cross with the Collar of the Vatican Order of Pope Pius IX and Queen Camilla a Dame Grand Cross of the same order.

Environmental focus follows private discussions

Following the Sistine Chapel service, Pope Leo and King Charles met business and church leaders in the Apostolic Palace’s Sala Regia for a discussion on environmental sustainability and care for creation. The Vatican said earlier discussions between the King and Pope Leo, along with meetings with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister, focused on environmental protection, fighting poverty, and promoting ecumenical dialogue.

The state visit concluded with King Charles attending a reception at the Pontifical Beda College, a seminary which trains priests from across the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla met six Catholic sisters from the International Union of Superiors General, who work to support female empowerment around the world, including through girls’ education.

Ecumenical progress despite remaining differences

The Catholic Church, which has 1.4 billion members, and the Anglican Communion, with 85 million members, have been improving their ties since the 1960s. Relations between the two churches were revolutionized by the Second Vatican Council and have been marked by decades of theological dialogue.

Despite the historic rapprochement, theological differences remain. Unlike the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of England ordains women and allows priests to marry. Sarah Mullally was recently named the first female archbishop of Canterbury, the Church’s top cleric, although she has yet to officially take up her post.

The royal visit comes as King Charles continues treatment for cancer, first diagnosed in early 2024. Buckingham Palace said the king’s state visit, postponed earlier this year due to the poor health and subsequent death of Pope Francis, celebrates both the Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year and the ecumenical work between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the jubilee year’s theme of walking together as “Pilgrims of Hope.”