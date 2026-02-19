Kim Takes the Wheel as North Korea Flexes Nuclear Muscles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally drove a nuclear-capable multiple rocket launcher through a military ceremony in Pyongyang on Wednesday, 18 February, in a choreographed display of firepower timed to the approach of the country’s Ninth Workers Party Congress and broadcast by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The ceremony unveiled the formal deployment of 50 new launch vehicles for the 600-millimetre multiple rocket launch system, each four-axle transporter carrying five rocket tubes and arranged in rows of seven in a central Pyongyang square in front of the April 25 House of Culture. Kim, dressed in a black jacket, was photographed alighting one of the vehicles before later posing behind the steering wheel with a broad smile, as thousands of military workers and officials waved North Korean flags around him.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying the 600mm rockets, roughly double the calibre of standard multiple launch systems used by most conventional militaries, are comparable in capability to short-range ballistic missiles and are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) guidance and advanced targeting technology designed to carry out what he described as a strategic mission, a term Pyongyang typically uses to imply nuclear purpose. He further claimed no other country possesses a comparable weapon system and said the rockets have fundamentally altered the role and concept of artillery in modern warfare. These claims could not be independently verified.

The display comes as North Korea continues to supply Russia with munitions and troops in support of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, with analysts noting that North Korean forces are gaining battlefield experience and potentially receiving technical knowledge from Russia that could help refine its own weapons development programmes.

The regional security context surrounding the ceremony is fraught. Kim’s sister and senior adviser Kim Yo Jong also released a statement on Wednesday acknowledging an apology from South Korea’s Unification Minister over alleged drone incursions into North Korean territory, but warned that Pyongyang would respond with force to any recurrence and announced plans to strengthen military surveillance along the border.

A 2020 report by the RAND Corporation, a Washington-based policy research organisation, assessed that North Korea’s approximately 6,000 conventional artillery pieces positioned within range of major South Korean population centres represent a threat comparable to its nuclear arsenal, estimating that if fired at civilian targets, those systems could kill more than 10,000 people within a single hour. International monitors separately estimate that North Korea currently possesses around 50 nuclear warheads, with enough fissile material to potentially produce between 30 and 40 additional devices.

Kim signalled at Wednesday’s ceremony that the Ninth Party Congress, whose opening date has not been formally announced, will produce further declarations on expanding the country’s military capabilities. He called on weapons developers and munitions workers to intensify their efforts under the party’s strategic plan in the period ahead.

Red banners and congress signage framing the military hardware made the political intent of the ceremony explicit. Pyongyang has a consistent pattern of staging major weapons displays before significant party gatherings and national anniversaries, using such events to consolidate Kim’s domestic authority while communicating military readiness to international observers.