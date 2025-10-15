Kim Kardashian’s Skims Debuts Bizarre Faux Hair Thong Collection

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has unveiled its most unconventional product yet, and the internet can’t decide whether to laugh or cringe. The Ultimate Bush collection features micro string thongs adorned with hand-tufted faux pubic hair in 12 different shades, allowing wearers to customize their intimate appearance.

The launch campaign on October 14 parodied 1970s game shows with an Instagram video titled “Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?” featuring contestants lifting tiny skirts to reveal the colorful undergarments. The promotional material leans heavily into retro aesthetics, complete with vintage fonts and groovy music.

According to the Skims website, the $32 thongs combine curly and straight synthetic hair textures to create what the brand calls “your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.” The product description touts it as the company’s “most daring panty yet,” which seems like an understatement given the bewildered reactions flooding social media.

Online responses have ranged from laughter to bewilderment to critique, with one commenter writing, “I’m calling 911” in response to the announcement. Other reactions span the spectrum from genuine interest to outright disgust, proving that Kardashian still knows how to generate conversation around her brand.

Despite the polarizing reception, the business strategy appears to be working. Multiple reports indicate that several color options sold out within hours of the launch, suggesting there’s a market for novelty intimate wear no matter how unusual the concept might seem.

This isn’t the first time Skims has ventured into eyebrow-raising territory. The brand previously released a face wrap designed for jaw support that drew comparisons to horror movie props. Kardashian, 44, has built her empire partly on the ability to generate buzz through unexpected product launches, and this latest offering certainly fits that pattern.

The fashion mogul promoted the collection across her social media platforms Tuesday morning, treating the launch with the same seriousness she applies to her more conventional shapewear and loungewear lines. Whether this becomes a lasting trend or a flash in the pan remains to be seen, but it’s already cemented itself as one of 2025’s most talked about fashion moments.

For those who missed the initial drop, Skims hasn’t announced whether they’ll restock the sold out options or if this was a limited edition release designed purely for viral marketing impact.