Kim Kardashian Reveals Low Brain Activity After Recent Scan

Kim Kardashian has disclosed unexpected results from a recent brain scan that showed unusually low frontal lobe activity, which doctors attributed to chronic stress. The revelation came in the latest episode of The Kardashians, where the 45-year-old reality star consulted with celebrity doctor Daniel Amen, who previously conducted brain scans on her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Dr. Amen told Kardashian that the front part of her brain was less active than it should be, noting that with her frontal lobes working at their current level, it would be harder to manage stress, particularly as she was studying for the California bar exam. The entrepreneur initially rejected the findings, insisting they could not be accurate. She attempted to maintain a lighthearted attitude during the appointment, referencing earlier comments that she had a beautiful brain.

Dr. Amen observed holes in her brain scan photo, which he said indicated low activity. Despite these concerning markers, the doctor reassured Kardashian that she did not appear to be at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease and praised her for being extraordinary in maintaining positivity. He explained that the results could be linked to the chronic stress she experiences daily while preparing for legal examinations and managing multiple business ventures.

In the season premiere episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that doctors discovered a small aneurysm in her brain after she underwent a Prenuvo scan, which is an MRI based screening that can detect issues like aneurysms. She told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that doctors believed the aneurysm was caused by stress. The reality star later confirmed she underwent extensive additional testing at Cedars Sinai Medical Center to assess the aneurysm.

Medical experts have explained that brain aneurysms tend to be more prevalent in women, with around one in 50 adults having a brain aneurysm, though most people never know they have one because they are often found incidentally on scans done for unrelated reasons. Dr. Brian Snelling, director of cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery at Marcus Neuroscience Institute, noted that while stress itself does not create an aneurysm, it can raise blood pressure, which is related to aneurysm formation and growth.

Most brain aneurysms are not serious, especially if they are small, as they usually do not rupture and typically do not cause symptoms or health problems. However, medical professionals emphasize that if an aneurysm ruptures, it can cause severe problems, even death. Doctors typically monitor small aneurysms over time to check for signs of growth or other abnormalities rather than intervening immediately.

Kardashian has been open about how stress affects her health. She previously linked her psoriasis, a skin condition that causes thick scaly patches, to stress from her relationship with former husband Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. On Season 7 of The Kardashians, she identified several major stressors in her life, including co-parenting with her ex-husband, taking the stand at the Paris robbery trial, and studying for the bar exam.

Kardashian announced on November 8 that she did not pass the California bar exam, which she took on July 29 and July 30. She shared the news on her Instagram story before the results were made public, writing that six years into her law journey, she remained committed to passing the bar with no shortcuts and no giving up. She described falling short as fuel rather than failure, noting that she was close to passing and felt motivated to continue.

Dr. Amen explained that Kardashian needed to take steps to manage her stress better, particularly given the demands of studying for the California bar exam. The frontal lobe, according to the Cleveland Clinic, manages thinking, emotions, personality, judgment, self-control, muscle control and movements, and memory storage, making the findings particularly significant for someone engaged in intensive legal studies.

Only 54.8 percent of the 7,362 people who took the July 2025 California bar exam passed, meaning nearly half of test takers faced similar disappointment. For people retaking the test, the pass rate was just 12.4 percent, with the average number of bar exam attempts for repeat test takers reaching 5.1. Kardashian passed the baby bar, one of two tests needed to become a lawyer in California, in 2021 after three failed attempts.

Kardashian began her legal studies in 2018, officially announcing the following year that she was studying to become a lawyer through California’s law office study program. This program allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under practicing attorneys rather than attend traditional law school. She completed her six year program in May 2025, celebrating her accomplishment with a small ceremony attended by close friends and family. Her mother, Kris Jenner, noted that Kim carved out 18 hours of studying per week for six years while raising four children, running businesses and filming television shows.

The reality star is currently portraying a lawyer in the Hulu series All’s Fair, where she plays powerhouse divorce attorney Allura Grant alongside Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Glenn Close. The show became Hulu’s biggest premiere in three years, logging more than three million viewers in its first three days. Kardashian has responded playfully to mixed critical reviews, joking on Instagram about the show being the most critically acclaimed of the year.

Kardashian’s openness about her health challenges and academic setbacks has resonated with fans and aspiring lawyers. Many supporters have praised her vulnerability and determination, noting that her willingness to share both struggles and small victories has made her journey feel genuinely relatable. She has vowed to retake the California bar exam, which is next scheduled for February 24 and 25, 2026, and continue working toward her goal of becoming a practicing attorney focused on criminal justice reform.