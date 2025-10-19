Kim Kardashian Requires Assistance at Gala Event

Kim Kardashian needed a guide to navigate the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night after arriving in a face-covering mask that left her completely unable to see.

The reality star’s entire head was enveloped in nude fabric as part of a Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture ensemble, requiring assistance from a female guide throughout her appearance at the star-studded event in Los Angeles on October 18, 2025.

Despite the coverage, Kardashian revealed she had flown in her favorite makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, from New York specifically for the occasion. She admitted during red carpet interviews that the decision was last minute and joked that her makeup artist probably wasn’t thrilled about his work being hidden.

The 44-year-old wore the flesh-toned mask tucked into an elaborate three-tier diamond necklace featuring green jewels and cross pendants, paired with a matching strapless corseted gown with draped sleeves. She completed the look with coordinating long nude nails.

Kardashian told reporters the outfit was created by designer Glenn Martens for Maison Margiela, expressing her longtime appreciation for the fashion house. She noted the nude aesthetic reminded her of her own SKIMS shapewear line, which influenced her decision to choose the look when she saw it during the Margiela couture show.

The entrepreneur confirmed she had full hair and makeup underneath the mask, which she planned to remove once inside the gala venue. She later shared a humorous video on social media asking Dedivanovic if her makeup looked good despite being completely covered.

The fifth annual Academy Museum Gala honored several major entertainment figures, including Penélope Cruz, who received the Icon Award, Bruce Springsteen, who was given the Legacy Award, and Bowen Yang. The Rolex-presented event raises funds for the museum’s exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming.

Other celebrities brought their own fashion statements to the blue carpet. Viola Davis arrived in royal blue Gucci, telling reporters she’s feeling liberated at 60 years old. Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel, while Charlie XCX opted for all-black Saint Laurent. Kaia Gerber stunned in a custom white lace gown with cape by Givenchy.

Selena Gomez attended with her husband Benny Blanco, marking their first public appearance since their marriage. Other guests included Jon Hamm, Jennifer Hudson, Ed Sheeran, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Fashion enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions to Kardashian’s bold choice on social media. Some praised her commitment to the full look and called it next-level fabulous, while others questioned whether it was the best choice for such a high-profile event. One commenter suggested it resembled a brown paper bag.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first time wearing a face-covering outfit to a major event. At the 2021 Met Gala, she wore a similar head-to-toe black ensemble by Balenciaga that concealed both her face and head, proving she’s unafraid to take risks with her red carpet fashion choices.

Earlier in August, she wore another statement look from the same Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture collection to Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards in Italy, featuring a gray jumpsuit with floor-length cape sleeves over a form-fitting bodysuit and wide-leg pants.

Whether the makeup beneath her mask got its moment to shine once she entered the gala remains unknown. What’s certain is that Kardashian achieved her apparent goal of becoming the evening’s most talked-about guest, demonstrating once again her understanding of fashion as spectacle and conversation starter.