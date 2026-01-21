Kim Jong Un Dismisses Vice Premier Over Factory Project Failures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has removed a senior economic official from his post over failures in a major factory modernization initiative, state media reported Tuesday. The dismissal appears designed to strengthen accountability among top officials before an upcoming ruling party congress.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim blamed Vice Premier Yang Sung Ho for causing unnecessary complications during a speech Monday at the Ryongsong Machine Complex in the northeast. Kim fired Yang on the spot during the inauguration ceremony for the first stage of the modernization project, according to the official news agency.

Yang, who oversees the machine building industry, was held responsible for what Kim described as wasteful practices. The North Korean leader said the project experienced significant economic losses because of irresponsible and incompetent officials. Kim added that authorities wasted large amounts of funds and labor, leaving the munitions industry sector with a heavier burden.

The dismissal included a sharp rebuke from Kim, who was quoted as saying the vice premier was unfit for major responsibilities, comparing the appointment to hitching a cart to a goat. Kim stated he had sharply criticized Yang at a ruling party meeting in December and monitored his conduct afterward, but found him unaware of his responsibility.

The Ryongsong Machine Complex produces machine tools and equipment for factories nationwide and has been highlighted as central to Kim’s push to strengthen the country’s machine building sector. The facility is located in South Hamgyong Province and represents a key heavy industry plant.

The upcoming ruling Workers’ Party congress, the first in five years, is one of North Korea’s biggest propaganda events and is intended to review past projects, establish new political and economic priorities and reshuffle officials. According to South Korea’s intelligence service, the party congress is likely to open later in January or February.

Kwak Gil Sup, head of One Korea Center, said Kim likely aimed to create extreme tensions among senior officials and pressure them to produce better results ahead of the party congress. Public dismissals have been a recurring feature of Kim’s leadership style.

However, some analysts question whether individual officials deserve blame for systemic issues. Moon Seong Mook, an expert with the Seoul based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said the factory project’s troubles were more likely caused by North Korea’s fundamental structural problems such as dedicating scarce resources to weapons programs. He characterized the move as passing blame to a subordinate for broader economic mismanagement.

North Korea’s economy suffered major setbacks during the COVID 19 pandemic. South Korea’s central bank said North Korea’s economy grew 3.7 percent in 2024, but many observers say the country would find it difficult to achieve major rapid growth due to its excessive focus on weapons programs, its inefficient highly centralized economy and international sanctions.

Kwak said much of the benefits of North Korea’s small economic growth have largely gone to its ruling elite and weapons development sector rather than the general public, further deepening inequalities.

The party congress will likely focus on economic management strategies and closer cooperation with Russia and China. Outside experts are also watching whether Kim would take steps to restart long dormant diplomacy with the United States, particularly as President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Beijing in April could increase prospects for renewed talks.