Kidi Reaffirms Belief in Monogamy While Respecting Others’ Choices

Ghanaian musician Kidi has openly shared his personal conviction about relationships, stating he believes in one man, one woman partnerships, though he’s quick to add he won’t force his views on anyone else.

The afrobeats star made these remarks during a recent appearance on Asempa FM, where he connected his beliefs to both his Christian faith and the example set by his parents. It’s the kind of candid conversation that reveals how Kidi’s thinking about relationships has evolved alongside his maturing music career.

Growing up watching his parents build their family together left an impression on the 32 year old artist. He sees their monogamous relationship as a blueprint worth following, especially given how it aligns with his religious convictions. But what stands out in Kidi’s comments is his refusal to judge others who make different choices.

“Muslims are allowed to marry more than one; Christians are not, so I cannot come and sit here and say the right thing is this,” he explained during the interview. “What is right for someone can be wrong for others. Kidi here is a Christian, and I have observed my family, and I believe that what is right is one man, one woman.”

It’s a remarkably balanced perspective from someone who could easily have taken a more rigid stance. Rather than proclaiming universal truths, Kidi acknowledges that different belief systems have worked for different people throughout history. He’s simply sharing what works for him personally.

The musician recently confirmed he’s currently single, which perhaps gives him space to reflect thoughtfully on what he wants in future relationships. In previous interviews, he’s mentioned preferring to date older women because of their maturity, and he’s been open about how demanding a music career can make maintaining romantic connections.

Just weeks ago, Kidi revealed he’s not actually the romantic person his love songs might suggest, acknowledging there’s often a gap between the artist persona and the real person behind it. These various glimpses into his personal philosophy show someone who’s figuring out what he wants while remaining grounded in the values instilled by his upbringing.

For Kidi, watching his father succeed with just one partner provided all the evidence he needed that monogamy can work beautifully when both people are committed. It’s not about declaring superiority over other arrangements but rather recognizing what resonates with his own life experience and spiritual beliefs.

The singer’s comments reflect a broader conversation happening across Ghana about relationships, marriage structures, and religious values. By stating his position without condemning alternatives, Kidi demonstrates the kind of mature perspective that comes from thinking deeply about these issues rather than simply repeating talking points.

What’s refreshing about his approach is the humility embedded in it. He’s not pretending to have all the answers for everyone else, just clarity about his own path forward. In an era where public figures often feel pressured to take hard stances on everything, there’s something admirable about Kidi’s willingness to say “this is what I believe, but you do you.”

Whether his fans agree or disagree with his position on monogamy matters less than the respectful way he’s framed the discussion. And for someone still navigating singlehood while building an impressive musical legacy, having that clarity about relationship values probably serves him well as he continues growing both personally and professionally.