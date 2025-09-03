KiDi Hit Video Cost Just GH₵200 During Pandemic

Lynx Entertainment CEO Richie Mensah has revealed that KiDi’s popular “Say Cheese” music video was produced for just GH¢200, a remarkably low budget that resulted from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Mensah disclosed the surprising production cost during the debut episode of his new podcast “MasterMinds,” which launched with a focus on technology, finance, and music industry insights.

The entertainment executive explained that pandemic-era limitations forced creative teams to work within severe budget constraints, leading to innovative approaches in music video production that maintained quality while minimizing costs.

“Say Cheese” became one of KiDi’s breakthrough hits, demonstrating that effective music videos can be created without substantial financial investment when creativity and resourcefulness guide production decisions.

The podcast’s inaugural episode, titled “The Future of Money Explained,” featured crypto trader Futurist Kwame discussing technology evolution, financial analysis, and educational transformation in the digital age.

Mensah’s revelation highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic forced entertainment industries worldwide to adapt production methods, often resulting in unexpected cost efficiencies that challenged traditional budget assumptions.

The “MasterMinds” podcast aims to explore intersections between music, technology, and finance, providing audiences with insights from industry professionals and thought leaders across multiple sectors.

Early viewer responses have been positive, with audiences expressing appreciation for the podcast’s blend of entertainment industry revelations and intellectual discussions about emerging trends.

KiDi, signed to Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment, has become one of Ghana’s most successful contemporary artists, with multiple hits that have gained international recognition beyond West African markets.

The artist’s success story demonstrates how strategic creative decisions, including cost-effective video production, can contribute to building sustainable music careers in competitive entertainment markets.

Lynx Entertainment has established itself as one of Ghana’s leading music labels, representing several prominent artists and consistently producing commercially successful music across various genres.

The pandemic period saw many creative industries embrace lower-cost production methods, with some discovering that budget constraints actually enhanced creative problem-solving and artistic innovation.

Music video production in Ghana typically involves significant costs for locations, equipment, and crew, making the GH¢200 budget for “Say Cheese” an exceptional case study in efficient resource utilization.

Mensah’s podcast launch represents an expansion of his media presence beyond music management, positioning him as a commentator on broader technology and business trends affecting creative industries.

The entertainment executive’s willingness to share specific budget information provides rare transparency in an industry where production costs are often closely guarded commercial secrets.

“MasterMinds” episodes explore topics ranging from cryptocurrency adoption to educational technology, reflecting growing intersections between traditional entertainment and emerging digital economies.

The podcast’s success will likely depend on maintaining the balance between industry insights and broader discussions about technology’s impact on various sectors of Ghana’s economy.

Richie Mensah has built Lynx Entertainment into one of Ghana’s most recognizable music brands, with artists consistently achieving both local and international chart success across multiple platforms.