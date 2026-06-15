Khendy Beatz Details Work Behind Two Ghana Hits

Kumasi producer Khendy Beatz says he won over Stormzy’s team on the Sore Remix, then finished King Paluta’s Give Up and See on tour with a laptop.

The Sore Remix, released in 2021, paired Yaw Tog with British rapper Stormzy and fellow Ghanaian artist Kwesi Arthur and became one of the most cited examples of Ghana’s Asakaa drill sound reaching an international audience. Doubts over who handled its mix touch on something many Ghanaian producers still face, whether work done at home will be trusted on records built for global listeners.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, Khendy Beatz, born Stephen Kofi Frimpong, said the label working with Stormzy initially sent the mixing job outside Ghana, even though he had worked on the original song with Yaw Tog for years. He prayed and fasted while he waited for a chance at the track, he said, and the mixes the team received from elsewhere fell short before the project came back to him.

“They didn’t like it, so I was made to try my hands on it,” Khendy Beatz recalled. He treated the assignment as proof that a producer working from Kumasi could deliver what the project needed, and he completed the final mix despite the pressure.

Years later, Khendy Beatz took on a different kind of test with King Paluta and Sarkodie’s Give Up and See, which dropped on May 22, 2026. Thomas Agyei Wireko wrote the lyrics, and the single went out through Yve Digital under Amanfuo Inc. It marked King Paluta’s first major release of the year and landed during a run of Ghanaian songs timed to catch attention around the football World Cup season.

Khendy Beatz said the team finished the track while on tour, without access to a studio. He mastered it on a laptop and a JBL speaker, working fast because King Paluta wanted the release out before World Cup buzz faded.

The two records came together in very different ways. One followed an international label’s standards, the other ran on whatever gear fit in a tour bag. Together they point to a Kumasi producer who has built a reputation for delivering under both kinds of pressure.