Khamenei Confirmed Dead, Iran’s Leadership in Disarray After Strike

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed Saturday, February 28, 2026, in an Israeli airstrike on his Tehran compound, ending 35 years of near-total rule over the Islamic Republic and plunging Iran into an immediate and deepening succession crisis.

Khamenei was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his Tehran compound, according to four Israeli security officials briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. A senior US defence official told Fox News the US government agrees with the Israeli assessment that Khamenei is dead, along with five to ten other top Iranian leaders who were meeting at a compound in Tehran on Saturday morning. Multiple sources said the strike had to be moved up based on intelligence and a “target of opportunity.” “There was a deliberate decision to accelerate the timeline,” a senior defence official said.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Khamenei’s death in a post on Truth Social. “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote, calling the killing “justice for the people of Iran” and pledging that the military campaign would continue “uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East.” Iran denied the killing, with semi-official media claiming the supreme leader was “steadfast” and in command of the field. An account linked to Khamenei posted on social media appearing to suggest he was alive, though US and Israeli officials dismissed the posts as disinformation.

Khamenei’s killing sets off an immediate succession crisis with no clear answer. Under Iran’s constitution, an interim council assumes power while the Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 Islamic clerics, selects a new supreme leader. But Israel says its opening strikes decimated the chain of command, killing seven senior defence and intelligence officials and targeting 30 top military and civilian leaders overall.

Reports received by Iran International indicate that following Khamenei’s killing, disarray and confusion intensified within the Islamic Republic’s security and military structures. Parts of the chain of command have been disrupted, with the transmission of orders and operational coordination facing difficulties. Some military commanders and lower-ranking personnel have refrained from reporting to their bases, with concerns over continued strikes and risk of command facilities being targeted.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is reportedly pushing for the appointment of a new supreme leader outside constitutionally prescribed procedures, as ongoing airstrikes make it impossible to convene a session of the Assembly of Experts. Sources said the IRGC is seeking to finalise a succession decision within hours, specifically before dawn on Sunday, March 1.

One senior official who survived is Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and one of Khamenei’s closest confidants. With much of the leadership killed, Larijani has emerged as the most senior civilian official still standing and vowed on Saturday that Iran would deliver the US and Israel an “unforgettable lesson.”

Trump also said the IRGC is seeking immunity from the US, adding that he had spoken to Gulf Cooperation Council nations, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in the hours following the strikes.

Khamenei took power in 1989 following the death of revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and spent 35 years consolidating near-total control over the Iranian state. As supreme leader, he held authority over the judiciary, state media, and all security forces including the IRGC, wielding power against dissent through the brutal suppression of the Green Movement in 2009, the nationwide protests of 2022, and successive reform movements.