KGL’s Resilience, Impact in 2025 A Remarkable Benchmark for Corporate Ghana

Many private corporate organisations are unable to survive in their industry after being subjected to “sponsored media attacks” by competitors and other interested parties.

However, the credibility, integrity, reputation, and selfless nature of the KGL Group, when it comes to its corporate social responsibilities, have successfully negated all attacks, as well as maintained focus on its delivery of value to the economic ecosystem of Ghana.

Attorney-General Review of NLA-KGL Deal

The decision by the Board of NLA to seek legal advice from the Attorney-General concerning NLA-KGL licensing agreements is perfectly in order since the deal was drafted and coordinated by the sub-committee of the NLA Board under the Chairmanship of the Attorney-General’s Representative on the Board of the NLA.

Frankly speaking, this exercise will once and for all put to rest the shameful unethical media agenda by some people against the NLA-KGL deal.

Also, let me state as an absolute fact that, the decision by NLA to seek legal advice or review of the NLA-KGL deal has nothing to do with the unmerited and unprofessional media campaign by the Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa against KGL.

This is a normal standard practice ongoing across all sectors especially when there is a change of government.

The provisional license of the NLA-KGL deal issued by the Board of NLA under the chairmanship of Togbe Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, and Director-General, Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw was reviewed by another Board under the chairmanship of Togbe Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, and Director-General, Hon. Samuel Kwabena Awuku.

Subsequently, a reconstituted Board under the chairmanship of Gary Nimako Marfo also reviewed the NLA-KGL deal in alignment with the directon of the Attorney-General.

All these aforementioned reviews of the NLA-KGL deal, all happened under the same government, therefore, it is nothing new if the NLA-KGL deal is going through a review process under a different government with a different Attorney-General.

Just like H. E. John Mahama once said, “Review is not the same as Cancellation”, so what is the basis of Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah rushing to take credit for the review process of the NLA-KGL deal by the current Attorney-General’s office?

Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa are still struggling to pinpoint a single issue with regards to the deal.

​In this fiercely competitive landscape of contemporary business, few entities can truly claim to be unmatched; fewer still can boast of having set the benchmark for excellence right from their inception.

KGL Group, however, is not just one of them—it is the ultimate definition of them. Its work is not merely superior; it is incomparable, a masterclass in visionary leadership, transformative technology, and profound social impact.

​

A Digital Revolution in the Lottery Industry: The KGL Difference

Before the coming in of the NLA-KGL deal in 2019, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) in collaboration with some private companies tried and failed to operate 5/90 USSD and Online Web lottery in 2008(Mobi Game 2 Sure), 2015(Mobile 5/90), 2019(*890#), coupled with illegal short code of Alpha Lotto Limited(*896#).

​

The core of KGL’s unparalleled success lies in its pioneering spirit and strategic application of digital technology.

Nowhere is this more evident than in its game-changing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

​

KGL Group’s subsidiary, KGL Technology, took on the challenge of digitising the traditional lottery industry and delivered an overwhelming transformation. By leveraging digital solutions, KGL did not just modernise an existing service; it created an economic powerhouse.

Unprecedented Revenue Growth within 6years of Operations(2019-2025)

Official figures show KGL’s partnership with the NLA has skyrocketed digital earnings for the state agency by more than hundred per cent in just a few years.

KGL principally contributes to the Consolidated Fund of Ghana through five streams – namely:

1. Taxes to Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA)

2. Payments to the National Lottery Authority(NLA)

3. Payments to National Communications Authority(NCA)

4. Payments to Gaming Commission of Ghana

5. License Fees to Bank of Ghana

Zero Risk to NLA, Maximum Reward to NLA

The company generates substantial revenue for the government and the Consolidated Fund at absolutely no cost or risk to the NLA, a testament to a perfectly structured and executed PPP model.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) since the inception of the NLA-KGL deal has NEVER committed any public funds to KGL.

It is rather KGL that gives to NLA, as well as bear all the risks, threats and liabilities associated with the running of the 5/90 digital lottery business.

This is not simple business growth; it is economic chemistry, turning stagnant revenue streams into a dynamic source of national development funding.

KGL’s technological ingenuity has made it the First-Ranked company in the ICT sector at the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards, solidifying its status as an African tech leader.

Impact of KGL that Goes Beyond the Balance Sheet

​What truly makes KGL incomparable is its belief that business must be a force for good. The Group’s dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) is woven into the very fabric of its operations, thereby setting a benchmark for ethical and sustainable enterprise.

​Through the KGL Foundation, the company champions impactful social initiatives that directly address pressing national needs:

1. Health Infrastructure:

KGL Foundation in partnership with Eve Medical Foundation is constructing a multimillion-dollar ultra-modern Mental Health Facility in Kumasi precisely on the campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST). The project has three phases, and on 9th December 2025, the Phase One of the project was jointly commissioned by the Vice-President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu II in the presence of the Ashanti Regional Minister, CEO of Ghana Medical Care Trust Fund(MahamaCares) and other high profile dignitaries.

The KGL EVE Medical Centre will equally support the academic activities of the KNUST School of Medical Sciences and School of Dentistry under the College of Health Sciences.

2. Education and Health Support:

Providing scholarships to orphans and underprivileged children, and the free supply of incubators to various hospitals across the country.

The mission of the KGL Foundation Scholarship is to provide, through the award of scholarships and other educational program development, the recognition of, assistance to, and encouragement of students with outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the development of our society.

3. Youth & Sports Development:

Significant, multi-year sponsorship of the National Football Team (the Black Stars) and investments in local youth leagues, nurturing future talent and promoting national pride.

4. Grassroots football Support:

The KGL Foundation has a five-year sponsorship agreement with the Ghana Football Association to develop grassroot football, including providing equipment like footballs and organising events such as the KGL U-17 Champions League.

The KGL Foundation partners with some selected Football Clubs to support their technical, infrastructure, and operational needs, and to use football as a platform for youth mentorship and community engagement.

5. National team Support:

KGL Group has supported national sports teams, including a significant sponsorship for the Black Stars before, during and after the 2026 World Cup qualification.

6. Community Development:

The foundation uses sports as a tool for broader community development and youth empowerment, including supporting other community-based initiatives like the Millennium Marathon.

International Recognition for Excellent Corporate Citizenship

KGL’s holistic approach has earned its leadership high-profile accolades, including the Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award. This recognition affirms that KGL’s success is not measured solely by profit, but by its transformative impact on society, communities, environment, national economic ecosystem, and broader world.

Forbes, a top-notch global media company has recognized KGL Group and Mr. Alex Apau Dadey for excellence in ethical practices, sustainability, community involvement, and transparent governance structures.

​

Visionary Leadership of the Founder of KGL Group

​At the helm is a visionary leader who embodies the principle of “African Global Giants”: building resilient, world-class business models right here on the continent. The consistent recognition of its Founder and Executive Chairman, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, as a top CEO and Entrepreneur of the Decade underscores the pioneering, ethical, and transformative leadership that guides the Group.

​

KGL’s journey is a powerful narrative of how a homegrown Ghanaian enterprise can, from its very start, not only compete with but outperform its peers globally. This demonstrates a commitment to innovation, compliance, and social development.

​

KGL has grown to become the undisputed standard, the catalyst for digital change, and a powerful engine for national development, and absolutely no amount of media propaganda or smear campaign can dim the bright shinning light of KGL. The company will move from strength to strength and from growth to greater dimensions of growth in 2026 and beyond.

Supporting indigenous businesses, corporations, investors, and entrepreneurs to grow to compete with foreign owned entities in Ghana is a collective national civic responsibility.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

University Lecturer/Researcher & Former PR Manager of NLA