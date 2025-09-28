KGL U-17 Colts 2025: Greater Accra’s Jeremiah Abalo wins Best Player as Ashanti dominate awards

The 2025 KGL U-17 Inter-Regional Championship has come to an exciting end with Greater Accra’s prodigy Jeremiah Abalo winning the Overall Best Player Award.

Although the midfielder’s team missed out on the trophy, his exceptional performances throughout the championship were recognised, earning him the top award.

Throughout the nine-day tournament, Jeremiah Abalo starred with his displays, exciting supporters with his skill and vision at both the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence and the McDan Teshie Sports Complex.

His outstanding performances inspired Greater Accra to a commendable fourth-place finish as the side finished behind bronze medalists Central Region, dethroned champions Western Region, and the Ashanti Region team that eventually finished as champions.

The 2025 KGL U-17 Inter-Regional Championship came to an end on Saturday, September 27, with Ashanti Region crowned champions for the second time following a 2â€“1 victory over defending champions Western Region in a thrilling finale at the McDan Teshie Sports Complex

Among the individual award winners, Western Region’s Frank Abu claimed the Best Goalkeeper Award after a series of commanding displays that not only helped his team reach the final to secure the silver medal but also caught the eye of many who followed the tournament.

Ashanti Region’s attackers Agyei Duah and Alidu Issah shared the Top Scorer honours, after each scored seven goals to lead their team to clinch the trophy.

Their teammate, Kelvin Baffoe, was also named Most Promising Player, underlining Ashanti’s dominance in both team and individual awards.

The KGL U-17 Inter-Regional Championship, launched in 2021, has now been held five times, establishing itself as one of Ghana’s premier platforms for discovering and nurturing emerging football talent.

The 2025 edition saw an expansion, featuring 12 teams that included all ten Regional Football Associations, along with the two GFA Elite Academies.

This ensured a full nationwide representation and intense competition that provided a platform for top talents.

The tournament, which is backed by a five-year, $1 million partnership with the KGL Foundation, continues to serve as a cornerstone of the Ghana Football Association’s grassroots development strategy.

The tournament provides a vital pathway for young players to be scouted, trained, and groomed for national youth teams.

Additionally, it offers Premier League and Division One clubs a fertile ground for talent discovery.

The next edition of the KGL U-17 Inter-Regional Championship promises to be even better, providing the next generation of Ghanaian talents a platform to showcase their skills.