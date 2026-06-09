KGL Paid NLA Nearly Four Times Rivals Combined

KGL Technology Limited paid the National Lottery Authority (NLA) GH¢173.36 million in 2025, nearly four times the combined total of the 29 other licensed operators.

Those 29 firms paid about GH¢44.9 million between them, leaving KGL responsible for roughly 79 percent of the GH¢218.3 million the regulator collected from all private operators last year. The breakdown sits in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency that defends the company against claims it holds a monopoly over state lottery operations.

The figures arrive while President John Mahama presses both sides to renegotiate the KGL contract, a push the company says it accepted in January 2025. Former NLA public relations head Razak Kojo Opoku said last November that “both NLA and KGL are on the same page” about lifting payments to the state.

KGL’s remittances have risen steadily since the partnership began in 2019, growing from GH¢20 million in 2020 to about GH¢157 million in 2024 before passing GH¢173 million last year. The company separately paid the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) roughly GH¢153 million in corporate income tax in April 2026.

Among the other licensed firms, Luma Facilities Trading Ltd paid the most at GH¢4.14 million, followed by Afrilotto Systems Ltd at GH¢3.56 million. Game Park Ltd and Zeta Technologies Ltd each paid GH¢2.63 million, and Onassis Sports Limited, owned by Seidu Agongo, paid GH¢2.04 million. At the bottom, Zinbax Construction Ltd, Super 4 Intelic Ltd and Makafui Mogyi Ltd each paid GH¢200,000. Three operators, SB Business Ventures, Best Chance Lottery Company and Diblo Lottery, paid nothing for the year.

The NLA licenses 33 collaborators and private operators, most on contracts running 10 to 15 years. The statement argued that a gap this wide points to weakness across the industry rather than dominance by one firm, and it called for changes to the National Lotto Act, 2009 (Act 722) and Legislative Instrument 1948.

It also rejected claims that the contract costs the state between GH¢1 billion and GH¢3 billion a year, saying Auditor General and Ghana Audit Service records do not support that figure. The allegation that the deal undervalued a state asset was raised by The Fourth Estate, whose investigation last year questioned the renegotiated terms. The contract is now under review following the presidential directive.

The NLA is mandated under Act 722 to raise revenue for the state through the regulation of lottery operations.