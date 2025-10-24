KGL Group Lauded for Sponsoring Black Stars’ Road to 2026 World Cup

Fans, officials heaps praise on Alex Apau Dadey and KGL for GHS 20 million sponsorship deal

Millions of football-loving Ghanaians have showered praise on KGL Group and its Executive Chairman, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, for their crucial role in sponsoring the Ghana Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Ghanaian conglomerate, which operates across fintech, technology, logistics, gaming, and real estate, signed a landmark two-year sponsorship deal worth GHS 20 million with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) earlier this year. The deal has been widely credited for helping the Black Stars secure their spot at the world’s biggest football event.

“We are grateful to Mr. Alex Apau Dadey and the KGL management for their unwavering financial support,” said Kwabena Okine, a passionate Black Stars fan. “It’s rare for a local company to invest such a huge amount—this is a bold and commendable move.”

Another ardent supporter, Bright Yeboah, applauded the group’s commitment, especially in the face of global economic challenges.

“KGL has shown true love for Ghana. Their social investments are impactful, and helping the Black Stars qualify is the best gift for the nation. God bless KGL and Mr. Dadey.”

A National Call Answered

Speaking at the official signing ceremony, Mr. Dadey emphasized that the sponsorship was not simply a box-ticking CSR initiative but a strategic national duty.

“At KGL Group, we believe sports is a fundamental force for national transformation—building discipline, unity, and pride,” Mr. Dadey stated. “We are proud to support Ghana’s sporting journey and to be part of the movement to restore pride in the Black Stars.”

Mr. Dadey also acknowledged the instrumental roles played by key leaders in the partnership, including the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, and President H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

“We are grateful to President Mahama for his enduring vision and advocacy for sports development. His legacy inspires us to support initiatives that nurture national pride and future champions,” Mr. Dadey said.

Supporting Football from the Ground Up

Beyond senior national team sponsorship, KGL continues to support grassroots football through the KGL Foundation, which sponsors the Inter-Regional U-17 Colts Championship—a vital platform for unearthing and nurturing young football talent across the country.

Minister Kofi Iddie Adams commended KGL’s investment in football as a powerful example of corporate Ghana rising to the occasion.

“This sponsorship is more than just money—it’s about believing in the power of sport to unite and uplift a nation,” the minister stated. “We thank KGL Group for this meaningful investment.”

GFA President, Kurt Okraku, also expressed his appreciation:

“KGL’s unwavering support is a shining example of how partnerships can drive progress. We are grateful for their trust in Ghanaian football.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

With the Black Stars now set to participate in their fifth World Cup, expectations are high, and national pride is at an all-time high—thanks in no small part to the support of KGL Group.

As the country begins its countdown to the 2026 World Cup, many hope that this partnership model will inspire other corporate entities to invest in the future of Ghanaian sports.