KGL Group Chairman Urges Africa to Create Global Business Giants

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group and former Board Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has challenged African leaders to deliberately nurture homegrown multinational corporations capable of competing on the world stage, rather than watching foreign companies extract wealth from the continent.

Speaking at the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium 2025 held in partnership with the Africa Peer Review Mechanism at NASDAQ in New York, Dadey called on African leaders and the private sector to forge stronger partnerships to build global business giants.

The event brought together distinguished leaders including Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of Namibia; Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of Lesotho; Mohamed AbdulEnien, Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament and Chair of Cleopatra Group; and Ralph Mupita, President and CEO of MTN Group, to deliberate on digital transformation, innovation and partnership opportunities across Africa.

Dadey stressed that Africa’s transformation depended largely on how quickly and inclusively it harnessed change through genuine and strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), stating: “The answer, I believe, lies in the strength of partnerships, genuine, strategic PPPs that unite the innovation, capital, and execution capacity of the private sector with the legitimacy, reach, and enabling authority of governments”.

Drawing on a career spanning over three decades across Europe, Africa, and more than 25 countries, Dadey explained that his vision for the continent was anchored in multilateral collaboration, socio-economic inclusion of the diaspora, and technology-driven growth.

He made a pointed observation about the role of governments versus private enterprise. “Governments on their own cannot drive transformation, but sadly, private enterprises that do are most often treated as afterthoughts in national strategies,” he said, arguing that while governments provided legitimacy and policy frameworks, it was the private sector that created wealth and drove innovation.

Highlighting successful PPP models, Dadey pointed to the ethos of KGL Group and the establishment of the KGL Foundation, which undertakes social interventions to support communities, emphasizing that wealth generated through such collaborations must leave a lasting impact on society.

The businessman posed a provocative question that cut to the heart of Africa’s economic predicament. He questioned why multinational corporations were able to generate wealth in Africa and repatriate it to their home countries, while African economies had yet to reverse the trend. He urged the continent to focus on creating resilient business models and innovations tailored to its markets.

According to Dadey, Africa must deliberately nurture “African Global Giants” that could anchor supply chains, inspire new generations of entrepreneurs, and provide patient capital. These champions, he argued, are not just wealthy individuals but economic shock absorbers and role models who inspire the next generation of business leaders.

“We need an ecosystem where a start-up in Accra can realistically envision becoming a multi-billion-dollar entity that lists here on NASDAQ,” he declared.

His closing message carried a sharp warning for African policymakers. “We cannot build economies of scale if we constantly cut down the tallest trees,” he declared, urging African leaders to celebrate and support their own champions.

The metaphor speaks to a recurring pattern across African economies where successful businesses face regulatory hostility, political interference, or public suspicion once they achieve significant scale. Dadey’s argument is that the continent must shift from viewing large African corporations with skepticism to actively supporting them as engines of regional and global growth.

His call comes at a moment when African economies are grappling with how to translate continental integration initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into tangible economic benefits. Without strong African multinationals that can leverage continental markets, trade agreements risk primarily benefiting foreign companies already operating at scale.

The symposium’s New York location underscored Dadey’s message about African ambition. By speaking at NASDAQ—home to some of the world’s most valuable technology and growth companies—he challenged African entrepreneurs and policymakers to think bigger about what’s possible when proper ecosystems exist to support business growth from startup to global scale.