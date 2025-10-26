KGL Group Chairman, Alex Apau Dadey Honored with Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership & Innovation Award

Alex Apau Dadey, the distinguished Executive Chairman of KGL Group, has been celebrated with the prestigious Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award at a high-profile Leadership and Philanthropy Forum held at the House of Lords in London.

The award was formally presented by Mark A. Furlong, President of Custom Solutions Media for Forbes Media, who commended Mr. Dadey’s exceptional achievements in steering KGL Group to remarkable technological heights.

Presenting the honor, Mr. Furlong stated:

“On behalf of the Forbes Best of Africa Award Committee, it is my honor to present to you the Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership & Innovation Award.”

The official citation praised Mr. Dadey’s transformative leadership:

“As Executive Chairman of KGL Group, you have successfully led the company’s expansion into digital solutions, fintech, and technology-driven platforms that have revolutionized Ghana’s lottery and gaming industry while fostering financial inclusion. Under your stewardship, KGL Group has risen to become a leading African corporate brand, exemplifying innovation, social impact, and sustainable business practices.”

Receiving the award alongside his wife and children, Mr. Dadey expressed heartfelt appreciation:

“I am truly humbled by this recognition. My sincere gratitude goes to the Forbes team for this honor, and to the extraordinary team at KGL Group, including our Board, Management, and Staff, whose dedication has made this possible. I want to encourage all Africans in the diaspora to return home and contribute their knowledge to building the continent. After living in London for over 20 years, I made the decision to return to Ghana to serve and create impact. Ten years on, I am proud to have built one of Ghana’s most successful technology-driven businesses, and I am honored that Forbes recognizes this journey.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Awards celebrate visionary business leaders who are building globally competitive enterprises while making significant contributions to Africa’s economic and social development.

Other distinguished honorees included:

• Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI), the country’s oldest and largest development finance institution

• Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Group CEO of Konga, renowned for advancing e-commerce, digital infrastructure, and payments across emerging markets.

CSR Dominance of KGL Group in Ghana:

Apart from leading KGL Group to become the leading corporate brand in Africa, Mr. Alex Dadey has also achieved significantly in the areas of Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) and Corporate Social Investment(CSI) projects in Ghana including sponsoring the Ghana Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, construction of multimillion-dollar ultra-modern Mental Health Facility in the Ashanti Region in partnership with the King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, free supply of incubators to various hospitals in Ghana, GHS 3 million annually to support Stabilization Fund of NLA, GHS 2 million annually to support NLA Good Causes Foundation, Scholarships to several orphans & destitute children, sponsorship packages for various charity organizations across Ghana and Africa, and currently steps are being taken by KGL Group to partner Ghana Medical Trust Fund(also known as MahamaCares), a landmark initiative of President John Mahama aimed at providing financial assistance to individuals living with chronic diseases across Ghana. The Mahamacares seeks to cover the cost of care and medication for Non-communicable diseases not currently included under the National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS), as well as invest in health infrastructure, medical equipment, specialist training, and research to enhance access to quality healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Indeed, Mr. Alex Dadey deserves to be celebrated as a Statesman and successful entrepreneur who uphold service to God, Country, and Humanity, and Forbes Media is proud to be associated with the brand of KGL Group and Mr. Alex Apau Dadey.