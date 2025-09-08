KGL Group and Parliament Unite to Inspire Ghanaians Through Democracy Cup

The KGL Group of companies celebrated the successful culmination of the 2025 Democracy Cup, a civic-sporting initiative championed by Speaker Alban Bagbin and Parliament of Ghana that uses football’s unifying power to strengthen democratic values and engage Ghana’s youth.

As a lead sponsor, KGL Group stood centre across the Democracy Cup’s symbolic journey from launch to final showdown — underscoring the company’s mission to be a force for good in the communities it serves.

“At the KGL Group — of which I have the honour to serve as Executive Chairman — we are a proudly Ghanaian and leading African tech conglomerate,” said Mr. Alex Apau Dadey. “We believe that true success lies in our ability to give back meaningfully to the communities we serve. Our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship is not just an obligation — it is a deep, enduring conviction that drives everything we do. Entrepreneurship without philanthropy doesn’t mean anything.”

The 2025 edition of the Democracy Cup, which marked its finale on Friday, 5th September at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, became a melting pot of voices and passions — bringing together political leaders, civic actors, football enthusiasts, students, and everyday spectators in a powerful celebration of Ghana’s democratic journey.”. The programme — designed to bring Parliament closer to citizens — travelled to key governance institutions across the country, including the palace of traditional rulers, the Armed Forces high command, the Electoral Commission, and the Chief Justice’s office before reaching the Presidency, and this year the organisers announced plans to expand the initiative internationally to Germany and the United Kingdom.

President John Dramani Mahama, who performed the ceremonial kickoff at the finale, captured the spirit of the initiative: “This cup is not just a trophy but a national symbol. … May this cup remind us daily that democracy is not an event but a living process — one we must all work together to protect and deepen for generations to come.” The President praised the Democracy Cup’s youth-focused approach, noting that football communicates democratic principles — rules, fairness, discipline and mutual respect — in ways that resonate with young people. The President concluded by accepting the Democracy Cup not as personal recognition but on behalf of all Ghanaians, whose resilience and faith continue to sustain the nation’s democracy.

The matchday programme featured an inspiring curtain-raiser pitting a Parliamentary XI, captained by former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu, against a Judiciary XI led by John Mensah and including five former national stars, followed by a local derby between Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak — a symbolic display of democratic institutions in healthy competition.

The main event saw an opening half which was evenly contested, with Hearts creating more openings but Olympics holding firm. In the second half, Hearts raised their tempo following key substitutions, and the breakthrough arrived in the 70th minute. Substitute Kwesi Asmah latched onto a precise pass and fired home from inside the box to seal the win. Accra Hearts of Oak emerged 1–0 winners over Accra Great Olympics, ending an eight-game winless run for the Phobians against their city rivals. Kwesi Asmah’s composed finish settled an intense encounter before a packed stadium that included the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, Members of Parliament, senior government officials, GFA President Kurt Okraku, football association dignitaries, corporate partners and spectators.

“The Democracy Cup is a vivid example of how the private sector …can foster civic engagement and rally the energy of Ghanaians “At KGL Group, we have always believed that our success means little if it does not translate into progress for the communities we serve. The Democracy Cup is more than football — it is about strengthening the values that hold our society together — because building a just, united, and hopeful nation is work we must all do together,” said the executive chairman of the KGL Group.

The final showdown also highlighted new partnerships and opportunities emerging from the tournament.

As part of its growing international footprint, Hearts of Oak will travel to Germany to face a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. Beyond the football, supporters were treated to a vibrant matchday experience — from partner giveaways and Man of the Match awards to exciting fan raffles — all reinforcing the Democracy Cup’s mission to blend the passion of sport with the principles of civic education. The 2025 edition closed not just as a game, but as a celebration of democracy, unity, and the enduring power of football to inspire national pride.