KGL Foundation Sponsors Tema Farmers Day Tennis Tournament

KGL Foundation served as prime sponsor of the Tema Farmers Day Tennis Tournament organized by Premier Tennis Club to celebrate the 41st National Farmers Day.

The event, running for over five years, brought together four clubs including Tema Premier Tennis Club, Koforidua Sports Club, Burma Camp Tennis Club, and Sakumono Tennis Club. Hundreds of tennis enthusiasts gathered at Premier Tennis Club in Tema to support their teams during the competition held to honor farmers nationwide.

Richard Frimpong Ansah and Sisu Tomegah of Sakumono Tennis Club emerged as champions after defeating hosts Premier Tennis Club 7 to 1 in the doubles final. Ansah expressed excitement about the victory, stating they approached the match with confidence while respecting their opponents. Tomegah, competing in his first tournament representing Sakumono Tennis Club, said he felt proud making the club successful in the competition.

Edwin Osmond-Lamptey, Public Relations Officer of KGL Foundation, explained his organization partnered with Premier Tennis Club to support sport development in Ghana. He stated the Foundation focuses on uplifting underserved Ghanaians in their communities, ensuring they have capacity to exercise full potential. Osmond-Lamptey noted KGL Foundation has partnered with private and government organizations to impact Ghanaian lives through initiatives like the Tema Farmers Day Tennis tournament.

The Foundation official expressed hope the tennis competition will evolve into a major tournament comparable to Wimbledon. He envisions participants using the tournament as a stepping stone toward achieving greater things in their tennis careers.

KGL Foundation operates as the corporate social responsibility arm of KGL Group. The organization works actively in underserved communities across Ghana’s 16 regions through provision of healthcare support, education, youth development, sports, and arts and culture programs. Recent initiatives include commissioning a mechanized community water system for Abura Dunkwa community and renovating Tema General Hospital Physiotherapy Centre.

The Foundation marked its fifth anniversary with the Millennium Marathon in Accra, demonstrating continued commitment to health and wellness promotion. KGL Foundation partners with grassroots organizers and private sector entities to create meaningful and sustainable impact in communities.

National Farmers Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday of December, honors contributions of farmers to Ghana’s food security and economic development. This year marked the 41st edition of the national celebration, with events held across the country recognizing outstanding farmers in various categories.

Tennis development in Ghana has received increased attention from corporate sponsors and foundations seeking to nurture talent and provide competitive platforms. Farmers Day tennis tournaments have become annual fixtures at various clubs nationwide, combining celebration of agriculture with sports development initiatives.